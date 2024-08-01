Languagesx
“Dark, narrative adventure” PS6 game all but confirmed thanks to PlayStation studio job listings

Any form of PS6 news is something PlayStation fans will cling onto for dear life seeing as though there has been barely any info surfacing around the next gen console from Sony.

While there have been leaks and rumors around the release window, everything else has been few and far between, leaving most chomping at the bit for shreds of what’s to come.

However, thanks to a specific PlayStation Studios developer, we may have gotten a sneak peek into one of the first PS6 games.

This comes from FireSprite, a newer developer to join the PlayStation Studios group, known for the likes of Horizon Call of the Mountain and The Persistence.

According to its careers page, there are a bunch of new roles available “to work on a dark, story-driven ‘Narrative Adventure’” for “next-generation hardware technologies”.

While there is a slim chance this alludes to a PS5 Pro game, considering the very specific use of “next-generation”, it’s much more likely that what Firesprite are working on, and hiring for, is in fact its first PS6 game.

The job postings also state that what the studio is creating will be taking “atmosphere, storytelling, player agency and narrative firmly into ground-breaking territory”, which is extremely exciting not only for what the game may offer but also for what the PS6 may be capable of.

As for what genre game this will be is yet to be seen but based on the current description, it could definitely lean into a large, open, single-player title where your choices matter.

When will we hear more on this? Probably not for a long time.

Seeing as though we haven’t even had any official confirmation on what the PS5 Pro holds in store, the PS6 is many years off, and these listings are probably in place for the start of production.

When we do receive any updates, we’ll be sure to get the info out to you straight away.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

