When is the PlayStation 6 coming out? Release date and leaks

The PlayStation 5 has been out since 2020, meaning it’s been a fairly long while since Sony gamers have had anything truly new to try. There have been cosmetic and slightly varied iterations since then, but what people are really waiting for is the PlayStation 6.

It’s worth noting that actual details are low on the ground for the PS6, but there are some speculated ideas and estimated facts that can be shared for now. It could all change when we get a full reveal from Sony but, for now, here’s what we know about the unconfirmed console.

When will the PS6 be released?

Sony has been reliable in releasing a new console every few years. While there hasn’t been direct confirmation that the PlayStation 6 is coming, it would be a massive surprise for Sony to simply walk away from its major console – and the rumor mill has been churning out indications that there is indeed a PlayStation 6 on the way.

The main question is when. Sony has a pretty regular release schedule for releasing new PlayStation iterations ever since the release of the PlayStation 3. Releases tend to come later on in the year at Sony so, whatever year the PS6 shows its face, it will likely be the last few months of the calendar. A Sony executive confirmed that the company prefers to stick to tried-and-tested schedules while speaking to Lifewire. So far, that’s something to go on at least.

Generally speaking, the cycle for a new console is between seven and ten years. However, this has sped up in recent years, with Sony already planning ahead and securing the trademarks for new versions up until the PlayStation 10 – another indication that a PS6 should be on its way.

Looking at recent releases like the PS4 and PS5, it took both of them five years after development to see the light of day. If we take the same rough timeline and apply it to the PS6, we could work out a potential release date.

This can be done thanks to a 2021 job listing that seemed to suggest Sony was looking for a team to head up the development of the PS6, thanks to the line “contributing to identifying and developing the technology portfolio of future PlayStation platform”. After doing the maths, that would suggest a release date in the latter half of 2026. This would put it roughly six years after the release of the PS5 in November 2020. Realistically, we’ll likely see the release of the PlayStation 5 Pro before the PS6.

How much will the PlayStation 6 cost?

Once again, we can only really look back at Sony’s history to get an idea of how much the PlayStation 6 could cost. The PS5 launched at $399 in 2020, while its Slim version came in at an eye-watering $499.99 in 2023. With Sony increasing the price by $100 for an updated version with three years between the releases, another three years until the predicted release of the PS6 in 2026 could see another $100 price hike,

It’s entirely possible that the PlayStation 6 could cost as much as $600 for its base version, especially considering that we don’t yet know what new features could be included in the console.

What’s new with the PlayStation 6?

Speaking of new features, there are some rumored details about what to expect, all of which are as yet unconfirmed. There are always new specs put in and out of development and the PS6 could easily change a lot from what Sony has right now to what we see upon its release.

To start off, although all modern PlayStations naturally have wireless connections via Bluetooth and WiFi, it’s believed that the PS6 could come with its own built-in wireless. This would allow it to charge accessories like your phone, VR headsets, headphones, controllers, and so on.

It’s no secret that VR is increasingly becoming the future of gaming, so some sort of VR integration is a must for the PlayStation at some point – so why not for the PS6. At the moment, gamers rely on external headsets and consoles but this could be a prime opportunity for Sony to combine motion controllers and headsets into the console box. If so, this could result in an even bigger price hike than we speculated about above.

In terms of looks, we’d also expect a UI and console update. Considering, the PlayStation 6 will need to endure for at least half a decade (until we get the PS7), we should get a new and improved UI that can stand the test of time, as well as the expected PlayStation Store update that tends to happen with the release of a new console.

Elsewhere in aesthetics, we’ve already seen Sony experiment with slimming down the PS5 with its Slim version, with rumours of beefing up again for the PlayStation 5 Pro. Trends in hardware highlight that many consumers want a more lightweight alternative. After all, a large case isn’t needed for large amounts of storage or power anymore, so it’s likely that Sony will follow the trending preference if it can.

There is also some speculation that Sony could continue the digital-only journey that began with the PS5 Slim Digital, a version of the console that doesn’t have disc compatibility. That means you no longer need to own physical copies of a game but will have all your games stored virtually.

This is a cause for both excitement and concern, depending on where you stand on the physical media debate. What is worth noting is that relying on digital libraries only works when providers maintain those games. If you want to rely on a back library of old games from previous consoles, it’s possible that companies like Sony will eventually delete or remove compatibility. After all, the company doesn’t have a loving relationship with physical media. If you have the actual disc, you can still access the content on other consoles – but no joy if it’s digital only.

Tom’s Guide has also speculated that we could see new game series hubs, a more and more common call from fans. : Playing a series in order is an unnecessary headache. Many gamers want Sony to make it easier for players to buy a full series of games from the same franchise – or at least provide a way to see similar games in a cohesive list, in the era of remakes that we’re living in at the moment.

In a world increasingly driven by AI, there are also rumours that we could see greater AI integration. That means the possibility of AI-enhanced NPCs and gaming scripts that can literally adapt to your choices in ways that gaming companies have only just started experimenting with. The capabilities of what consoles can support will illuminate what games can include moving forward.

Featured image: Unsplash