‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’ label could mean constant 60fps and ray-tracing

The PS5 Pro is expected to hit shelves later this year with rumors ramping up ahead of the announcement. A recent leak has hinted at a new ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’ label which could see adding or increasing ray tracing efforts and a constant 60FPS.

Insider Gaming says they’ve learned of the developer requirements that need to be met to have the PS5 Pro Enhanced label, through documents sent to them.

According to these papers, PlayStation wants games to offer a PS5 Pro-exclusive graphics mode that will have to include:

PSSR to upscale resolution to 4K

A constant 60FPS

Add or increase ray tracing effects

This is said to be possible because of a faster RAM (28% faster) and GPU (67% larger than the standard console).

The label may be given to games that offer any of the following enhancements too:

Increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console

Increased target maximum resolution for titles that run at a variable resolution on the standard console

Increased target frame rate for titles that target a fixed frame rate on the standard console

Inclusion of PS5 Pro Ray Tracing effects

What are the PlayStation 5 Pro specs?

It’s reported by industry sources via the YouTube channel RedGamingTech that the PlayStation 5 Pro will feature eight-core Zen 2 CPUs (clocking in at 4GHz), an RDNA 3 GPU at 2.8 GHZ, and 16GB of 18,000 MT/s GDDR6 memory with a bandwidth of 587 GB/s.

This is expected to be a significant upgrade from the Slim, which boasts a still-respectable eight-core custom AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz and AMD RDNA 2 at 2.23 GHz – although the same memory stats.

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed, this Pro upgrade is thought to be unveiled in time for the upcoming 2024 holiday period at the end of the year.

Featured Image: Photo by Charles Sims on Unsplash