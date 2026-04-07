“It’s an interesting time in federalism.”

When Professor Steven Light said that in a recent ReadWrite interview, it landed with weight. He was sitting next to fellow Professor Kathryn Rand, his longtime collaborator on tribal gaming law and co-author of Indian Gaming Law and Policy, and the two were talking through a change that feels both sudden and far-reaching. Prediction markets, once a niche corner of finance, are now pushing into space long defined by tribal and state gaming systems.

The platforms allow users to trade contracts on the outcome of real-world events, from sports games to elections, in ways that can closely resemble traditional betting. However, they are forcing new questions about sovereignty, regulation, and who really controls the rules.

This tension was hard to miss at last week’s Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow and Convention. Tribal leaders, regulators, and industry voices gathered as legal disputes continue to intensify and uncertainty grow.

“Today, our Board took decisive action to protect what generations before us fought to build,” IGA Chairman David Z. Bean said at the conference. “These so-called prediction markets are an attempt to bypass tribal authority and recast gambling as a financial product. We will not allow that. We will stand united to defend tribal sovereignty and the integrity of Indian gaming.”

The expansion of federally regulated event-based trading platforms has become one of the most urgent issues in Indian Country. Prediction markets have been seen to bypass the very frameworks tribes have spent decades building and defending, including IGRA compacts and recent enforcement wins against sweepstakes-style operators.

Prediction markets present a growing challenge to established Indian tribal gaming frameworks

For Rand, who is a visiting professor at Boyd Law, the concern is immediate. “I think that it’s fair to say that prediction markets are a threat to tribal gaming,” she said. This ties directly back to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the 1988 law that shaped modern tribal gaming. IGRA depends on a shared system where states and tribes negotiate compacts that govern operations and revenue.

If we accept that prediction markets are effectively gaming, then they operate in a way to remove that governmental authority from both states and tribes. Professor Kathryn Rand

In this case, prediction markets may be stepping outside that system altogether.

“If we accept that prediction markets are effectively gaming,” Rand explained, “then they operate in a way to remove that governmental authority from both states and tribes.” In practical terms, federally regulated platforms, primarily overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), could offer products that look and feel like sports betting without following the same rules or contributing to the same revenue structures.

From the CFTC’s perspective, prediction markets fall under existing derivatives law, offering a regulated alternative to offshore betting and potentially improving market efficiency by aggregating information about future events. It may help explain why federal authorities have been more willing to assert jurisdiction, even as states and tribes push back.

And we’ve seen this playing out in recent days, having reported that the CFTC and the Department of Justice are taking legal action against states such as Arizona, Illinois, and Connecticut over attempts to limit prediction markets. This indicates a more aggressive federal stance in an area traditionally controlled at the state and tribal level.

Similar situation in Arizona – except it's the only state out of three being sued by the CFTC that had filed criminal charges against Kalshi, accusing it of illegal gambling and election wagering #PredictionMarkets @RWW pic.twitter.com/jyRDeW4vNI — Suswati Basu (@suswatibasu) April 2, 2026

Light sees this as a potential crack in what he and Rand have long called the “casino compromise,” the balance IGRA created among tribal sovereignty, state oversight, and commercial interests. “That balance has largely held over the last several decades,” he said. “We don’t want to be apocalyptic about it, but it is true that they are a current and imminent and real threat that tribes see to that balance.”

The stakes extend well beyond legal theory. Tribal gaming remains the main economic engine for many tribal governments, supporting essential services like healthcare, housing, education, and public safety. As Rand put it, “most tribes have gaming as their primary economic driver and job creation in a relatively constrained economy.”

Economic impact and rising federal pressure

The financial importance of that system is clear in places like Arizona. Tribal casinos there contributed $33.4 million to the state’s Benefits Fund in just the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which is an 8.3% increase from the previous year. These funds flow into education, emergency services, wildlife conservation, tourism, and programs addressing problem gambling.

Since 2004, total contributions from tribal gaming in Arizona have reached about $2.5 billion, showcasing a long-standing partnership between tribes and the state.

The vast majority of tribes won’t be able to simply pivot to another equally effective route of economic development. Professor Kathryn Rand

In this context, the timing of federal action stands out. Just days after Arizona reported its latest contribution figures, it became a target in a federal legal challenge tied to prediction markets. For many tribal stakeholders, the overlap reinforces a growing concern that a stable, heavily regulated system is now being challenged by a newer market operating under a different set of rules.

“The vast majority of tribes won’t be able to simply pivot to another equally effective route of economic development,” Rand warned. If prediction markets draw users away without sharing in revenue obligations, the long-term consequences could be significant.

The ongoing discussion centers on whether prediction markets count as gambling.

“Public policy to some extent drives how we define what is gambling,” said Rand. If these platforms fall outside that definition, they could avoid safeguards designed to ensure fairness, prevent underage participation, and limit problem gambling.

From a user’s perspective, though, the difference is not always obvious. Contracts tied to sports, elections, or entertainment outcomes often behave in ways that are “very similar, if not identical, to sports betting,” Rand noted.

Light takes that idea further, pointing to how quickly the scope is expanding. “What this is doing is opening up a new space,” he said, where people can wager on everything from awards shows to political events—areas historically kept outside regulated gaming.

Prediction market regulation struggles to keep pace with ongoing change

This is not the first disruption tribal gaming has faced. In recent years, tribes have successfully pushed back against sweepstakes-style operators that tried to exploit gray areas, which often relied on alliances between tribes, states, and commercial operators, with a shared focus on consumer protection.

Rand believes a similar approach could emerge again. “This is an opportunity for states and tribes… to find common ground,” she said, especially around fairness and consumer safety.

But prediction markets are a tougher challenge because they come with federal backing, at least in part, complicating enforcement and raises deeper jurisdictional questions.

“It’s incredibly difficult to legislate ahead of technology,” Light said, comparing the moment to earlier debates over online poker and digital gaming. Innovation has always moved faster than regulation, but the current pace feels different.

“The suddenness with which prediction markets have come on in the last year or so,” Light noted, along with strong adoption among younger users, has created a situation where regulators are struggling to catch up.

For tribes already working through the shift to mobile wagering and iGaming, that creates another layer of uncertainty. “Prediction markets arguably are pulling the rug out from under that process,” Rand said. Years of negotiation and investment tied to mobile betting frameworks could be undermined by a parallel system that operates outside those agreements.

The dispute is now unfolding on several fronts. Tribal organizations have filed amicus briefs against platforms like Kalshi. Lawmakers are introducing bipartisan bills to clarify regulatory authority. Members of Congress are also questioning whether current offerings align with federal law, even as enforcement remains uneven.

For Light, the issue reaches beyond gaming into the wider balance of power in the U.S. system. “This aligns with… an assertion of federal power,” he said, describing recent actions as “new ground” in how authority is divided among federal, state, and tribal governments.

Rand shares that concern and questions the policy rationale behind the federal approach. “There doesn’t seem to be a clear public policy supporting the federal position on this,” she said, especially when compared with the established goals behind tribal and state gaming systems.

Those goals—economic development, consumer protection, and sovereignty—remain central. Tribal gaming has long been a foundation for self-determination and governance.

“If we have a threat to that source of revenue, that’s significant,” Rand said. The implications go beyond dollars to control itself. If prediction markets can operate outside tribal jurisdiction, it raises broader questions about what comes next.

“That also suggests that there could be other activities… that tribes simply would not have control over,” she added.

Looking ahead, both Rand and Light expect the conflict to intensify. Legal battles are likely to continue, and the issue could ultimately reach the Supreme Court as competing interpretations of federal authority collide.

For now, prediction markets are growing quickly, federal agencies are asserting their role, and tribes are weighing how best to respond.

That aligns with the current administration’s general approach to federalism today, which is almost turning the last couple of decades of federalism on its head, where conservatism (small ‘c’) in the US and Republicans (big ‘R’) in the US were oriented toward pushing power back to the states and therefore often to tribes as well to their benefit. Professor Steven Light

Light’s opening comment captures the moment. What’s happening appears to be a turning point that could redefine how tribal sovereignty operates in a digital economy where even the definition of gaming is in flux.

And as both scholars make clear, the stakes are real. They touch on economic stability, legal authority, and the future of self-determination for tribal nations.

Featured images: via LinkedIn