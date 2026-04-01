Tribal leaders from around the country came together this week as the Indian Gaming Association’s Board of Directors met at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego alongside its annual tradeshow, tackling financial business before turning to a fast-growing fight over sports prediction markets.

The board approved a formal resolution pushing back on efforts by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee so-called event contracts, including sports betting. Tribal leaders argue those products function as gambling and should remain under tribal and state jurisdiction, not federal financial regulators.

IGA statement: The Indian Gaming Association welcomes the introduction of the “Prediction Markets Are Gambling Act” @RWW pic.twitter.com/IBKM0rHYiI — Suswati Basu (@suswatibasu) March 23, 2026

Chairman David Z. Bean said the decision reflects a broader effort to defend long-standing tribal authority in gaming.

“Today, our Board took decisive action to protect what generations before us fought to build,” Bean said. “These so-called prediction markets are an attempt to bypass tribal authority and recast gambling as a financial product. We will not allow that. We will stand united to defend tribal sovereignty and the integrity of Indian gaming.”

Tribal board takes aim at federal proposal over sports prediction markets

The resolution urges Congress to clarify that sports event contracts qualify as gambling, placing them firmly under existing tribal and state frameworks. Lawmakers in Washington have already begun weighing that question, with bipartisan Senate legislation introduced to address the rise of sports prediction markets and close what tribes see as a regulatory loophole.

The American Gaming Association applauds the introduction of the Prediction Markets Are Gambling Act by @SenAdamSchiff and @SenJohnCurtis, a critical step to to uphold state and tribal sovereignty and protect consumers. pic.twitter.com/ZpXsj1N2TA — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) March 23, 2026

Industry groups, including the Indian Gaming Association and the American Gaming Association, have also pressed Congress to examine the emergence of crypto-based prediction platforms tied to sports outcomes. They argue those markets risk skirting established gaming laws while operating in a gray area between finance and wagering.

Bean framed the issue as urgent and widespread across Indian Country, pointing to frustration that federal officials have acknowledged concerns but have yet to act decisively.

“This is federal overreach, plain and simple,” he said. “When outside entities attempt to operate gambling under a different name, without respect for our laws, our compacts, or our sovereignty, we have a responsibility to act. And that is exactly what this Board has done.”

The board is also encouraging tribal governments to formally oppose the CFTC’s proposal before an April 30 deadline, signaling a coordinated national response.

“As we move forward, we do so together,” Bean said. “When we stand united as tribal governments, there is no challenge we cannot overcome.”

Featured image: David Bean via LinkedIn