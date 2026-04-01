Home Tribal gaming leaders confront federal push over sports prediction markets

Tribal gaming leaders confront federal push over sports prediction markets

Indian Gaming Association chairman speaking at podium during conference on tribal gaming policy and sports betting regulation. IGA backs bipartisan Senate bill targeting sports prediction markets

Tribal leaders from around the country came together this week as the Indian Gaming Association’s Board of Directors met at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego alongside its annual tradeshow, tackling financial business before turning to a fast-growing fight over sports prediction markets.

The board approved a formal resolution pushing back on efforts by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee so-called event contracts, including sports betting. Tribal leaders argue those products function as gambling and should remain under tribal and state jurisdiction, not federal financial regulators.

Chairman David Z. Bean said the decision reflects a broader effort to defend long-standing tribal authority in gaming.

“Today, our Board took decisive action to protect what generations before us fought to build,” Bean said. “These so-called prediction markets are an attempt to bypass tribal authority and recast gambling as a financial product. We will not allow that. We will stand united to defend tribal sovereignty and the integrity of Indian gaming.”

Tribal board takes aim at federal proposal over sports prediction markets

The resolution urges Congress to clarify that sports event contracts qualify as gambling, placing them firmly under existing tribal and state frameworks. Lawmakers in Washington have already begun weighing that question, with bipartisan Senate legislation introduced to address the rise of sports prediction markets and close what tribes see as a regulatory loophole.

Industry groups, including the Indian Gaming Association and the American Gaming Association, have also pressed Congress to examine the emergence of crypto-based prediction platforms tied to sports outcomes. They argue those markets risk skirting established gaming laws while operating in a gray area between finance and wagering.

Bean framed the issue as urgent and widespread across Indian Country, pointing to frustration that federal officials have acknowledged concerns but have yet to act decisively.

“This is federal overreach, plain and simple,” he said. “When outside entities attempt to operate gambling under a different name, without respect for our laws, our compacts, or our sovereignty, we have a responsibility to act. And that is exactly what this Board has done.”

The board is also encouraging tribal governments to formally oppose the CFTC’s proposal before an April 30 deadline, signaling a coordinated national response.

“As we move forward, we do so together,” Bean said. “When we stand united as tribal governments, there is no challenge we cannot overcome.”

Featured image: David Bean via LinkedIn

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

White football blocked by a red regulatory barrier, symbolizing Nevada licensing scrutiny of sports contracts
Kalshi’s Sports Contracts Face Nevada Licensing Challenge
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of a legal scale balancing sports betting and federal event contract regulation
Sports Contracts Face Nevada Challenge Over CFTC Treatment
ReadWrite
A man in a suit working at a desk with two monitors displaying financial trading charts and data.
Hacksaw Targets Operators With Peer-to-Peer Prediction Markets
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of an Ohio regulatory order and red deadline marker over a subtle sports field
Ohio Sets Oct. 16 Deadline for Robinhood Sports Contracts
ReadWrite
A wooden judge's gavel resting on a sound block against a plain light background
CFTC Rule Puts Sports Event Contracts at Center of Court Fight
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

White football blocked by a red regulatory barrier, symbolizing Nevada licensing scrutiny of sports contracts
News

Kalshi’s Sports Contracts Face Nevada Licensing Challenge
ReadWrite4 hours

Tribal gaming advocate Jason Giles and Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Dreitzer challenged Kalshi’s claim that its sports-event contracts qualify as swaps, arguing that the products remain subject to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software