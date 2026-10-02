Maine’s Gambling Control Unit is monitoring how sports-betting operators use artificial intelligence after New York Times reporting raised concerns about DraftKings’ alleged use of machine learning to target promotional offers. DraftKings is one of Maine’s two licensed mobile sportsbook operators, making the issue a local oversight question even though the state has no AI-specific gambling rules.

The unit told WGME’s CBS13 I-Team that it is watching AI use both in Maine and nationally.

What Maine regulators are monitoring

The New York Times reported that DraftKings used machine learning to analyze customers’ betting histories and identify people most likely to keep gambling when offered promotions. Former company employees told the newspaper they were concerned the technology could harm people struggling with gambling addiction.

Maine’s regulator says there are currently no state laws or rules specifically addressing AI use in this context. That leaves the agency monitoring operator practices without an AI-specific framework described in its statement. The source did not identify a filing, charge, deadline or other formal step by Maine regulators.

The allegations center on how promotional offers are selected, rather than on a reported change to the availability of sports betting in Maine. Predictive systems used to shape sportsbook promotions have also drawn scrutiny around DraftKings’ promotional targeting.

Massachusetts opens an investigation

The reporting has prompted regulators in Massachusetts to open an investigation into DraftKings’ use of artificial intelligence. That response puts the same promotional practices under scrutiny in a state where the company said it was working to comply with betting regulations.

The Maine report did not describe the scope or status of the Massachusetts investigation. It also did not say that Maine has opened a separate investigation. For operators active in both states, the distinction matters: Massachusetts has opened an inquiry, while Maine’s stated position is that it is monitoring the issue.

DraftKings denies targeting customers based on losses

DraftKings denied the allegations as reported by WGME. The company said it does not use AI to target customers based on losses and does not market to customers based on indicators of potential problem gambling.

It also said it was working to comply with Massachusetts betting regulations. Those statements set out the company’s position; the report does not establish that the alleged targeting occurred as described or that regulators have reached a finding against DraftKings.

Elsewhere, states are considering potential limits on how betting apps use AI. WGME reported that Maryland’s governor called for legislation to prohibit apps from using algorithmic or other methods to identify and target users showing patterns of problem gambling. The report did not provide further details about the proposed measure.

That proposal reflects a broader regulatory question raised by the DraftKings allegations: whether automated marketing can identify customers who may be vulnerable and, if so, what limits should apply to promotional targeting. The story does not indicate that Maine has adopted or proposed a comparable restriction.

Monitoring continues without a fixed timetable

Maine’s Gambling Control Unit says it is monitoring AI use locally and nationally, but no hearing, rulemaking timetable or enforcement decision was announced. The report gives no fixed next step for the state’s review.

For people concerned about gambling, WGME points to 211 Maine; it also says 1-800 GAMBLER directs callers to 211. For now, Maine’s response remains monitoring, with no AI-specific gambling rules in place.