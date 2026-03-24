Home Indian Gaming Association backs bipartisan Senate bill targeting sports prediction markets

Indian Gaming Association backs bipartisan Senate bill targeting sports prediction markets

Indian Gaming Association chairman speaking at podium during conference on tribal gaming policy and sports betting regulation. IGA backs bipartisan Senate bill targeting sports prediction markets

The Indian Gaming Association (IGA) has stepped into the growing fight over sports-based prediction markets, throwing its support behind a bipartisan Senate bill that would shut them down. The move adds fresh pressure on federal regulators and companies offering the products as scrutiny spreads well beyond the initial rollout phase.

Lawmakers Adam Schiff and John Curtis introduced the measure, called the “Prediction Markets Are Gambling Act.” It would stop federally regulated exchanges from listing contracts tied to sports wagering or casino-style activity. The proposal would update the Commodity Exchange Act to block entities overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from offering those contracts. The Senate Agriculture Committee is expected to take it up.

IGA tribal leaders frame Senate bill as restoring authority against sports prediction markets

Leaders within the association say the legislation is about restoring balance between federal oversight and long-standing state and tribal control of gambling. IGA Chairman David Bean described the bill as a necessary correction to what he views as a regulatory gap that has allowed prediction markets to expand unchecked.

“It will reaffirm existing tribal and state government authority to regulate sports betting, limit online gambling, or in some cases – continue to prohibit all forms of gambling,” Bean told ReadWrite.

Bean also took aim at how regulators have handled the issue so far. “The bill will also quiet the chaos and federal overreach that the CFTC is fostering. Other than the growing number of court decisions siding with tribes and states, prediction market platforms have seen no accountability and no oversight, as they disregard clearly established regulations while exposing consumers to unchecked gambling. We look forward to working with leaders in Congress to hold these platforms accountable to protect consumers, sports integrity, and tribal and state sovereignty.”

That places the IGA squarely in the middle of a widening policy clash. Much of the tension is said to center on the CFTC’s handling of event-based contracts. Rules adopted in 2011 bar registered entities from listing contracts tied to activities like terrorism, war, or gaming that may be unlawful under federal or state law. The IGA argues that enforcement shifted in January 2025, when the agency dropped key court appeals, effectively stepping back from its own restrictions.

The group also criticized CFTC Chairman Michael Selig, saying he has “actively fostered online sports gambling through prediction markets.” It pointed to legal filings opposing state and tribal challenges, along with plans to revisit existing rules.

Meanwhile, interest in the issue is growing on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers in both parties have raised concerns that these platforms resemble gambling but lack standard consumer protections. Separate proposals would also prevent federal officials from participating in prediction markets, citing potential conflicts of interest.Despite coming from very different regulatory environments, Schiff and Curtis appear to have found common ground. California maintains a tightly controlled tribal gaming system and bans sports betting, while Utah prohibits all gambling. Even so, both senators are pushing to reinforce local authority.

Featured image: David Bean via LinkedIn

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

The exterior of the James R. Browning United States Court of Appeals Building in San Francisco.
Nevada Asks Ninth Circuit to Move Ahead in Kalshi Case
ReadWrite
A smartphone displaying the Kalshi app interface with Bitcoin price prediction markets.
Kalshi’s Growth Puts Prediction-Market Safeguards Under Scrutiny
ReadWrite
Abstract sports prediction market activity rising on a smartphone against a dark editorial background
Trading Volume Rose Nearly 94% Around Novig’s Sweeney Campaign
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of prediction markets competing with New York sports betting tax revenue.
New York’s Polymarket Fight Tests Sports Betting Taxes
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone and exchange infrastructure representing Robinhood’s planned Cboe KPI securities launch.
Robinhood to Offer Cboe KPI Securities Pending SEC Review
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

The exterior of the James R. Browning United States Court of Appeals Building in San Francisco.
News

Nevada Asks Ninth Circuit to Move Ahead in Kalshi Case
ReadWrite2 hours

Nevada has opposed Kalshi’s request to delay proceedings on its rehearing petition in the Ninth Circuit while the CFTC develops proposed event-contract rules, keeping the state’s challenge to the platform’s...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software