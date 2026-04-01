Kalshi is asking a federal judge in Arizona to step in and halt state enforcement actions targeting its event-based trading platform. The move ramps up a growing legal fight over whether Kalshi’s contracts should be treated as legitimate financial products or illegal sports betting.

The company’s request is based on a preliminary injunction that would block Arizona officials from continuing what Kalshi describes as a criminal case tied to its platform. In a reply brief filed Tuesday (March 31), the prediction market platform argues the state is crossing a line by trying to regulate activity it says falls squarely under federal commodities law.

NEW: #Kalshi fights Arizona charges arguing for a preliminary injunction and that federal law gives CFTC exclusive control over event contracts, warning states risk fragmenting markets @RWW pic.twitter.com/4qJFqW8Ep9 — Suswati Basu (@suswatibasu) April 1, 2026

“Defendants have taken the extraordinary step of filing criminal charges against Kalshi in Arizona state court,” the company wrote, adding that the case “turn[s] on the theory that all of Kalshi’s event contracts are criminal gambling.”

This follows earlier action from Arizona regulators in 2025, who issued a cease-and-desist order accusing Kalshi of offering unlicensed event-based betting in the state. Regulators argued the platform’s contracts function like wagers on real-world outcomes, putting them under state gambling laws rather than federal financial oversight.

Kalshi insists its exchange is federally regulated. It points to the Commodity Exchange Act, saying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has “exclusive jurisdiction” over trading on designated markets like its own. From the company’s perspective, that authority overrides state gambling rules, meaning Arizona cannot “take the unprecedented step of filing criminal charges” over contracts that federal regulators permit.

Arizona tribes warn of Kalshi threat to gaming framework

A coalition of tribal gaming groups and federally recognized tribes is pushing back. In an amicus brief filed the same day, they argue Kalshi’s position could dismantle long-established rules governing tribal gaming.

“Kalshi asks this Court to override the unique tribal-state regulatory structure of sports betting in Arizona, abandon the national policy of state and tribal sports-betting regulation, and turn decades of federal law on its head,” the tribes wrote.

NEW: 28 Native American Tribes and 10 tribal associations (including the Indian Gaming Association) have filed an amicus brief in support of Arizona's response to Kalshi's motion for preliminary injunction. Brief authored by leading tribal gaming attorneys, who are 5-0 as amici. pic.twitter.com/wmvBFCkElz — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) April 1, 2026

They point to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which requires gaming on tribal lands to be approved through state-tribal compacts. In Arizona, those agreements tightly control who can offer sports betting, limiting it to licensed tribes and certain sports organizations.

According to the tribes, Kalshi has sidestepped that system entirely. “Without any license or approval by the Arizona Tribes or the State, [Kalshi] brazenly entered onto state and tribal lands to conduct unregulated gaming,” the tribes wrote.

They also raise concerns about economic fallout, warning that tribal gaming revenues support essential services and development. The brief claims Kalshi’s platform is “siphoning away vital tribal and state governmental revenue.”

Meanwhile, the courts have already shown some hesitation. A federal judge recently denied an emergency request from Kalshi to immediately block the state’s case.

Featured image: Kalshi / Canva