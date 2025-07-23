Pollard Banknote adds Godzilla to entertainment portfolio

Pollard Banknote Limited (Pollard Banknote) is adding Godzilla to its list of licensed intellectual properties (IP) for a new wave of gaming.

The King of the Monsters is one of the most recognizable pop culture brands, and this is the legendary radioactive lizards’ first foray into licensed wagering or attaching itself to a gaming operator.

Godzilla added to Pollard Banknote portfolio

The brand Godzilla and the legendary creature feature are celebrating their 70th birthday across 2024 and 2025, so the acquisition of such a stellar and well-known brand is a coup for Pollard Banknote.

Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Pollard Banknote, said of the deal, “Its global fanbase, timeless appeal, and bold visual identity make it an ideal choice for creating standout games that drive both engagement and sales. We’re excited to help our clients bring this renowned franchise to life in compelling new ways.”

Released in Nagoya, Japan, on October 27, 1954, Godzilla rose to movie fame that has now extended across comic books, collectibles, and clothing, to name a few of the unusual and diverse commercial opportunities that have arisen from the fame of the fire-breathing lizard.

This officially branded release will appeal to film fans and those who follow Pollard’s gaming portfolio. He’s never made his way into gaming, despite some tongue-in-cheek attempts with Zillard King, released by gaming operator Red Tiger.

“Lottery players are drawn to brands that evoke a sense of nostalgia and excitement, and Godzilla delivers on both fronts,” finalised Thompson on the terrible city destroying lizard joining the brand.

Marquee characters from the movie series produced by Toho Co., Ltd., will be on show such as Mothra, King Ghidorah, Rodan, Jet Jaguar, Hedorah, Biollante, and Mechagodzilla.

Big names are no strangers to gambling brands

Superstar collaborations for movies and leading names in sport are no strange thing for gaming operators to spearhead their brands. As we recently reported, the iconic Derek Jeter decided to throw his golden glove into the mix with BetMGM.

Jeter, a legend in the world of baseball, will add his considerable World Series and MLB knowledge to a list of superstar former greats from other sports, including Barry Sanders, Tim Howard, and Wayne Gretzky.

Jeter will also have his own casino-based slot game for BetMGM Casino and will feature heavily in a new spotlight “Legendary Plays” promotion on the sports wagering site.

Featured image: Pollard Banknote.