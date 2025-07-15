Languagesx
Derek Jeter joins the BetMGM ambassador list

Derek Jeter joins the BetMGM ambassador list.

Major League Baseball legend Derek Jeter has joined the ranks of BetMGM’s ambassadorial list.

The five-time World Series champion and the betting giant announced the news as part of a new “Legendary Plays” feature on the sports wagering site.

Derek Jeter joins BetMGM

Jeter, one of the most recognizable faces in the world of MLB and sports, will now carry the brand as an official ambassador. He brings his career experience and knowledge as one of the greatest shortstops of all time.

“BetMGM’s commitment to excellence and overall approach help them stand out as an innovator in their space,” Jeter said. “They have worked hard to create a real community in their audience. I look forward to working with their team to build connections within their base of players and support the company’s continued growth.”

He started his career at the University of Michigan and was drafted in 1992 by his boyhood team, the Yankees. In 1996, after a series of injuries plagued his career, he was installed as the starting shortstop and earned the American League Rookie of the Year award after hitting .314.

This would also see the New Jersey native complete the fairytale first season. Helping the Yankees to the World Series title for the first time in 18 years. With Jeter in the lineup, the Yankees made the postseason eleven years in a row, winning World Series titles in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009.

As part of his new path with BetMGM, he will also have a Derek Jeter-themed casino slot game, and he joins the ranks of retired superstars who partnered with the company, such as Barry Sanders, Tim Howard and Wayne Gretzky.

Superstar endorsements in the betting world

Superstar endorsements are no strange thing in the world of sports betting, as a host of legendary players have become analysts and figureheads for the leading betting operators in America.

LeBron James, as we reported, might be the only one to do so without hanging up his sneakers. He became an official DraftKings partner and ambassador without crossing the red tape and the serious lines that come with wagering on a sport as an active player.

He is a pundit on the NFL season and has assured fans that he will expand his role once his playing time is up with the NBA.

CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, Jason Robins, took to LinkedIn to announce the collaboration, saying: “Welcoming one of the most influential and greatest athletes of all time, LeBron James, to the DraftKings family is an absolute honor and privilege.”

Featured image: BetMGM

