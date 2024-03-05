PlayStation unveils free games for extra credit in Stars program

Playstation has revealed the ten games you can play this month for free to score some extra store credit. Through the PlayStation Stars program, players can earn additional points by completing various tasks in games.

The games available to play from March 5th include Sifu, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Hello Neighbor 2, and F1 2023.

Six more games are also playable through which you can accumulate credit and all of these games are accessible through PlayStation Plus Extra.

As of March 1st, the games offering bonus points include Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Control: Ultimate Edition, Sea of Stars, NieR Replicant, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. Indeed, these are some fantastic titles.

Additional points are also available for any purchases made through any of their three subscription tiers. The services include PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.

While all the games are accessible through PlayStation Plus, a subscription is not necessary to claim points. If users already have any of these games, they can simply start the game and claim their rewards.

Ever since Sony implemented a new tiered system, retailers have lost the ability to sell their own cards for specific programs. Hence, users must depend on the PS Store for new discounts or PS wallet top-up cards.

What is Playstation Stars?

In 2023, PlayStation introduced a new loyalty program named PlayStation Stars, through which participants can accumulate points. These points are generally earned by completing a range of tasks within games and can be exchanged for store credit. It is free to sign up to, and you can obtain points just for buying games, so it can add up without much effort.

From March 5, all gamers need to do is play one of this month’s PlayStation Plus free games to earn 50 points. According to a PlayStation blog post, there will be a number of digital collectibles available from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 “Exterminator” Trophy Hunt, MLB The Show 24 Launch Day, Far Cry, and four games from Rock Music Games.

Featured image: Canva / DALL·E