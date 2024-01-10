The 14 new games coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog in less than a week

Sony PlayStation has just announced 14 games that will be arriving as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. These games are the first to be added since the inaugural lineup was announced just before the new year. There are some big games here so expect to have your free time severely tested. Nine games will arrive on the Extra and Premium tiers and a further five will be on PlayStation Premium and listed as Classics.

Of the major additions, the standouts are Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands which was a fantastic success and set in the Borderlands universe., Meanwhile, if you like your gaming hardcore, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun will have you screaming at your screen. Speaking of screaming at the screen, you also get Resident Evil 2, which may have you doing the same thing but for different reasons.

Sports fans can take to the skate park in Skate 3, where if you want to get stuck into a building survival game, Surviving the Aftermath should definitely be on your list

What games are coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog in January?

The complete list of the 14 games to be added is below.

All the games will be playable from January 16th when they join their respective tiers.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5

Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5

Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5

LEGO City Undercover | PS4

Just Cause 3 | PS4

Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PS4, PS5

Surviving the Aftermath | PS4

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Rally Cross | PS4, PS5

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace | PS4, PS5

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4

Legend of Mana | PS4

Secret of Mana | PS4

Meanwhile if the freebies on Xbox Game Pass are more your requirements, there are a host of new games landing there this month also.