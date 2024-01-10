The 14 new games coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog in less than a week

Sony PlayStation has just announced 14 games that will be arriving as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. These games are the first to be added since the inaugural lineup was announced just before the new year. There are some big games here so expect to have your free time severely tested. Nine games will arrive on the Extra and Premium tiers and a further five will be on PlayStation Premium and listed as Classics.
Of the major additions, the standouts are Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands which was a fantastic success and set in the Borderlands universe., Meanwhile, if you like your gaming hardcore, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun will have you screaming at your screen. Speaking of screaming at the screen, you also get Resident Evil 2, which may have you doing the same thing but for different reasons.
Sports fans can take to the skate park in Skate 3, where if you want to get stuck into a building survival game, Surviving the Aftermath should definitely be on your list
What games are coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog in January?
The complete list of the 14 games to be added is below.
All the games will be playable from January 16th when they join their respective tiers.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5
- Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5
- LEGO City Undercover | PS4
- Just Cause 3 | PS4
- Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PS4, PS5
- Surviving the Aftermath | PS4
PlayStation Premium | Classics
- Rally Cross | PS4, PS5
- Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace | PS4, PS5
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4
- Legend of Mana | PS4
- Secret of Mana | PS4
