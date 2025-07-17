Phillipine gambling ads must be pre-screened in push to protect consumers

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Ad Standards Council (ASC) sign a long-awaited agreement for gambling ad regulation.

On July 16, after nine months of consultations and discussion, the two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the regulation and pre-screening of gambling-related ads across all media platforms, including TV, radio, online and physical advertising.

That adds gambling to the ASC’s list of categories that need to be screened, alongside alcohol, over-the-counter medications, food supplements, promotional offers for flights and transport, and breast milk substitutes.

All PAGCOR licensees and stakeholders have been given until August 15 to ensure that they adhere to the guidance and take down all gambling-related outdoor ads.

The agreement, part of a wider push to promote responsible representation of gambling in ads and the media, was led by PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco and ASC Chairperson Golda Roldan led the signing ceremony at the PAGCOR Corporate Office in Pasay City.

“Almost a year ago, we began initial talks about this initiative,” said Mr Tengco.” Today, we are gathered here to formally sign this agreement so that we can immediately execute everything we committed to in this Memorandum of Understanding.”

Gambling in the Phillipine market

Out of a population of 114.9 million, gambling users are expected to hit 29.2 million users by 2029. With a booming market, Mr Tengco affirmed that the agreement was the result of careful planning throughout the nine months. However, some critics, as reported by PAGCOR itself, claim it was a rush job, following on from greater awareness of illegal gambling operations across the country.

ASC Chairperson Roldan added to Mr Tengco’s statement, highlighting that the collaboration stemmed from both the ASC’s commitment to protect consumers, especially to protect vulnerable groups who might have a heightened sensitivity to certain forms of messaging.

“We stand with PAGCOR in our shared goal of protecting the Filipino people, especially in sectors like gambling where communication requires greater sensitivity and care,” she said.

Featured image: PAGCOR