Philippine gaming industry thrives post-POGO ban with high Q1 revenue

Philippine gaming industry thrives post-POGO ban with high Q1 revenue

The Philippines’ gaming industry has shown surprising and impressive growth in the first quarter of 2025, despite concerns following the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

According to the latest report by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the market achieved a gross gaming revenue (GGR) of PHP 104.12bn ($1.8bn), which is a substantial 27.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

A seemingly key driver behind this boost is the popularity of electronic gaming, which, for the first time, has actually surpassed traditional casino revenue.

Electronic gaming alone accounted for PHP 51.4bn, nearly half (49.4%) of the overall market figure. Traditionally dominated by land-based casinos, the shift toward electronic gaming could be seen as a significant turning point in the gambling scene.

Licensed land-based casinos, however, havre still remained strong contenders, generating PHP 49.3bn, making up 47.3% of total revenue. Meanwhile, PAGCOR-operated casinos contributed a smaller share, adding PHP 3.45bn or 3.3% to the quarterly figure.

AI image to represent the Philippines flag / Philippines gaming industry secures 25% growth, year on year.

These results offer one of the earliest and clearest pictures of the industry’s health following the controversial POGO ban, showcasing that the suspected losses that could have been sustained have been somewhat silenced for now.

Highlighting this optimistic outlook have recently announced initiatives aimed at expanding their electronic gaming offerings. Bloomberry Resorts specifically stated its plans to launch a new digital gaming platform designed to recover revenue lost from the absence of POGOs.

Last week, PAGCOR also published its corporate earnings for the quarter, reporting an 11.2% year-on-year increase, totaling PHP 28.07bn.

As part of this announcement, PAGCOR emphasized continued investment in corporate social responsibility initiatives, aiming to reinforce its commitment to responsible gaming and community support.

Overall, these strong financial performances suggest the Philippine gaming industry is not only recovering but thriving, despite significant regulatory changes.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Guides Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

