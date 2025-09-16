Philippines Senate warns Meta after gambling inquiry no-show

In a heated Philippines Senate hearing on Tuesday, the Committee on Games and Amusement issued a show-cause order against Meta for failing to send representatives to a critical inquiry into the rise of illegal online gambling on social media platforms.

This action came amid rising concerns over how these platforms have attracted gambling ads, promotions, and operations, especially after the government’s ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) earlier in the year.

This has contributed to a rapid proliferation of illicit activities online, with the Philippines Senate responding by launching a probe into the rise.

The hearing on Tuesday was chaired by Senator Erwin Tulfo, who was aghast at the letter received from the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, which detailed the company’s apologies for the no-show, with an offer to meet with the senator at a later date.

“No, no, no. Why are they dictating to this committee when they will attend? That’s not an excuse. Don’t force me, Meta, to subpoena you,” said Tulfo, as reported by the PNA.

Tulfo continued to describe Meta’s absence as a sign of disrespect to the legislative process and order in the Philippines.

He opined that the committee should expect the participation of such an important stakeholder, given the role played by Meta’s platforms in hosting the content that allegedly encourages viewers to gamble.

Senator Risa Hontiveros suggested the committee should issue a show-cause order to Meta Philippines to explain why it should not be hit with a subpoena, with Tulfo backing this stance.

In a letter dated September 15, signed off by Meta public policy manager Genixon David, the social media giant said that its subject matter experts on online gambling policies are based in Singapore and the United States and were not available to be present in Manila due to prior commitments.

Despite this, Meta insists it is taking the matter seriously and has conveyed its willingness for further dialogue with the Philippines Senate on gambling and real money gaming content.

As part of a meeting in the near future, it could even submit a policy paper on the local issue.

Senator Tulfo went on to stress the urgency of the issue, detailing that 65% of Filipinos are routinely exposed to online gambling content. In a sign of his position on further enforcement, the lawmaker urged the Senate to consider an outright ban on online gambling or to significantly bolster effective regulatory safeguards.

He also acknowledged the nuanced reality of the situation, with gambling-related harms having to be balanced against the gambling tax revenues to be allocated to key government spending, such as healthcare and sports development.

Image credit: ISawRed/Unsplash