Home Philippines Senate warns Meta after gambling inquiry no-show

Philippines Senate warns Meta after gambling inquiry no-show

Flag of the Philippines on display in Manila / In a heated Philippines Senate hearing on Tuesday, the Committee on Games and Amusement issued a show-cause order against Meta for failing to send representatives to a critical inquiry into the rise of illegal online gambling on social media platforms. 

In a heated Philippines Senate hearing on Tuesday, the Committee on Games and Amusement issued a show-cause order against Meta for failing to send representatives to a critical inquiry into the rise of illegal online gambling on social media platforms. 

This action came amid rising concerns over how these platforms have attracted gambling ads, promotions, and operations, especially after the government’s ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) earlier in the year.

This has contributed to a rapid proliferation of illicit activities online, with the Philippines Senate responding by launching a probe into the rise.

The hearing on Tuesday was chaired by Senator Erwin Tulfo, who was aghast at the letter received from the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, which detailed the company’s apologies for the no-show, with an offer to meet with the senator at a later date.

“No, no, no. Why are they dictating to this committee when they will attend? That’s not an excuse. Don’t force me, Meta, to subpoena you,” said Tulfo, as reported by the PNA.

Tulfo continued to describe Meta’s absence as a sign of disrespect to the legislative process and order in the Philippines.

He opined that the committee should expect the participation of such an important stakeholder, given the role played by Meta’s platforms in hosting the content that allegedly encourages viewers to gamble.

Meta threatened with Philippines subpoena after failing to attend online gambling inquiry

Senator Risa Hontiveros suggested the committee should issue a show-cause order to Meta Philippines to explain why it should not be hit with a subpoena, with Tulfo backing this stance.

In a letter dated September 15, signed off by Meta public policy manager Genixon David, the social media giant said that its subject matter experts on online gambling policies are based in Singapore and the United States and were not available to be present in Manila due to prior commitments.

Despite this, Meta insists it is taking the matter seriously and has conveyed its willingness for further dialogue with the Philippines Senate on gambling and real money gaming content.

As part of a meeting in the near future, it could even submit a policy paper on the local issue.

Senator Tulfo went on to stress the urgency of the issue, detailing that 65% of Filipinos are routinely exposed to online gambling content. In a sign of his position on further enforcement, the lawmaker urged the Senate to consider an outright ban on online gambling or to significantly bolster effective regulatory safeguards. 

He also acknowledged the nuanced reality of the situation, with gambling-related harms having to be balanced against the gambling tax revenues to be allocated to key government spending, such as healthcare and sports development.

Image credit: ISawRed/Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Sleeper Markets LLC, the entity operator of the popular fantasy sports app Sleeper, has publicly accused the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of an “illegal delay” on its application to register as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM).
Sleeper accuses CFTC of “illegal delay” to prediction markets application
Graeme Hanna
A Louisiana chiropractor was sentenced to seven years in prison due to an elaborate fraud scheme involving the manipulation of health care and insurance systems. 
Louisiana chiropractor used $2.3M healthcare and insurance fraud to fund gambling habit
Graeme Hanna
Blue background with 'BEEEEEEEEEEEETAlert' written in white writing in the centre. IBJR launches tool that checks in seconds whether betting is regulated
IBJR launches tool that checks in seconds whether betting site is regulated
Sophie Atkinson
Grey background, with an oen laptop and mobile phone visible with TheLotter website on them.
TheLotter goes live with new site in Arizona, with more states to follow
Sophie Atkinson
Entain has unveiled a range of new features as part of its ‘product innovation strategy’ to enhance its betting offerings across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. Decorative image of a person holding up a phone in front of blurred image of a stadium pitch.
Entain details new sportsbook features to enhance customer experience
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Sleeper Markets LLC, the entity operator of the popular fantasy sports app Sleeper, has publicly accused the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of an “illegal delay” on its application to register as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM).
Gambling

Sleeper accuses CFTC of "illegal delay" to prediction markets application
Graeme Hanna22 minutes

Sleeper Markets LLC, the entity operator of the popular fantasy sports app Sleeper, has publicly accused the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of an “illegal delay” on its application...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software