Philippines Senate enquiry to discuss impacts of online gambling

The Philippines Senate Committee, responsible for oversight on games and amusements, is set to commence a probe into the proliferation of online gambling.

The enquiry will consider a range of bills and proposals designed to curb the rise of gambling and its impacts, with the outcome likely to result in increased restrictions placed against online betting.

However, some key figures want to go a step further with an outright ban on the activity.

Proceedings will get underway on August 14, with Senate Committee chairman Erwin Tulfo renewing his firm stance against the continued rise of online gambling.

“On Thursday, we will tackle the bills on online gambling in the Senate committee on games and amusements, he said.

“I made a commitment to prioritize these bills because the problem is escalating. It’s already a crisis. So, we really need to take action to solve this problem,” explained Tulfo.

He went on to acknowledge that lawmakers and the industry need to do more to protect bettors, conceding that the lack of controls and effective player protections is causing significant damage.

“Our problem is, we were not ready. There is no regulation, and it is why people are gambling recklessly.

“There is no control over how much to gamble. Come what may. Entire salaries are being gambled. Anything is being placed as a bet. Even children are gambling now.”

That is a stark warning, likely to be reinforced by the Philippines Senate committee as it looks for solutions to the situation. Overall, four bills will be debated, three resolutions, and a special privilege speech to address the social impact of the contemporary online gambling industry.

Launch of the PlaySafe Alliance of the Philippines

PAGCOR has detailed that the sector recorded $2 billion in GGR over the first six months of 2025, with further gains to follow.

The industry has responded to shout down calls for a total ban against online gambling, with a pledge to support the introduction of some restrictive measures.

As part of the response to the situation, 19 online gaming operators and associated companies have launched the PlaySafe Alliance of the Philippines. It is an umbrella group initiated to promote and uphold industry commitments to responsible gaming and player protection, as well as compliance.

It is also expected to meet responsibilities against the unregulated, underground market.

Sen. Tulfo wants effective actions rather than words.

He continued, “You have to weigh it. These are your profits, but here are the social ills.

“The problem of having people addicted to gambling, how is that advantageous? Are profits more important than people’s futures?” he posed.

Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, the president of the Philippines, previously indicated that he would consider an outright ban on online gambling once the industry and relevant stakeholders have been consulted.

The Philippines Senate committee hearing is likely to be influential on the outcome of this debate.

