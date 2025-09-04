PENN Entertainment announces opening date for second hotel tower in Las Vegas

PENN Entertainment has revealed the opening date for its second hotel tower at its M Resort in Las Vegas.

Owner of the M Resort Spa Casino Las Vegas, PENN Entertainment, has confirmed the opening date for the second hotel tower at the resort. It’s set to open to the public on Monday, December 1, the final date in the $206 million project. That’s several months earlier than the original timeline.

“We’re thrilled to be unveiling our newest development in Henderson on the heels of our recent grand opening of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet in Illinois,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment. “This new tower and restaurant from The Emeril Group expands our market-leading amenities at M Resort and provides much-needed additional room capacity for group business and the overall strong demand of the Henderson locals market.”

The second tower brings new businesses to the M Resort

The new hotel tower nearly doubles the capacity of the resort, located south of the Las Vegas Strip, bringing the total number of rooms and suites up to 765. Other expanded features include 15,000 square feet of meeting space, thanks to the Montese Ballroom, due to open on October 1. PENN Entertainment estimates the overall expansion will add 120 new jobs to M Resort’s workforce.

PENN is also partnering with the Emeril Group to bring popular New Orleans’ restaurant Meril to the property. Founded by Chef Emeril Lagasse, this new opening marks the second location of the concept named after Lagasse’s daughter, Meril.

“We can’t wait to begin welcoming more visitors to our market-leading resort,” added Todd George, Executive Vice President, Operations for PENN. “Coupled with our extensive, expanded array of amenities and our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders, M Resort is becoming the premier destination for visitors and convention attendees from across the country.”

The new M Resort hotel tower will be the second completed development of PENN’s growth plans, including new land-based casinos in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois, and a new hotel in Columbus, Ohio. This comes after the company reported record-breaking gaming revenue.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0