Home Peers for Gambling Reform director promises ‘evidence not instinct’ approach to compliance

Peers for Gambling Reform director promises ‘evidence not instinct’ approach to compliance

Tim Miller at the Gambling Commission

Peers for Gambling Reform director Tim Miller highlights the importance of consolidating current reforms, rather than pursuing new directions.

In a speech made on September 3 at the Peers for Gambling Reform Gambling Summit, executive director Tim Miller highlighted the ongoing achievements of the Gambling Commission and pushed for an evidence-based approach to consolidate the work already done, rather than pursuing new types of reform.

“My encouragement to all of those that have an interest in making gambling fair, safe, and crime-free is do not allow a drive for future reforms to be at the expense of effective delivery and measurement of current reforms,” Miller said. “Because it is delivery, not further policy papers, that will actually protect consumers.”

He went on to express concern that many of those working on gambling reform introduce new ideas to campaign on, without ensuring that past, important reforms are being executed to the best possible extent. While Miller didn’t doubt the commitment of those involved to creating a fairer, safer gambling market, he emphasized the need to focus on the biggest priorities and evaluate how well compliance is being enforced.

“We are not going to rely upon gut instinct or belief to measure the success of [previous gambling reforms] – we will rely upon evidence,” he said.

The Gambling Commission’s achievements in gambling reform so far

Miller also took the opportunity to celebrate what has been achieved so far, congratulating the sector on “just some of the changes that we have delivered that have already come into force”. These include financial vulnerability checks to protect those who are at the greatest risk of harm, changes to direct marketing from operators, and new rules to reduce the speed and intensity of online gambling products.

He also applauded efforts to tighten age-verification, with staff at gambling premises now required to check the age of any customer who appears to be under 25 years of age and new rules introduced so that even smaller businesses must carry out age verification test purchasing.

“I am unapologetic in saying that the Commission must and will remain focused on delivering the already considerable statutory roles that Parliament gave to us,” concluded Miller. “We are equally committed to remaining focused on playing our part in implementing the Gambling Act Review White Paper, as quickly and efficiently as possible and then evaluating its effectiveness. This will then provide a strong evidence base to inform any discussions that there may be in the future about potential further reforms.”

Featured image: Gambling Commission

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Frankie Foster fronting campaign for the Betting and Gaming Council. UK racing personality Frankie Foster fronts video series on betting black market
UK racing personality Frankie Foster fronts video series on betting black market
Rachael Davies
M Resort, Las Vegas
PENN Entertainment announces opening date for second hotel tower in Las Vegas
Rachael Davies
Helsinki, Finland
Two influencers face €30,000 fine for gambling marketing in Finland
Rachael Davies
Premier League star Lucas Paqueta 'considers suing FA' after spot fixing case collapse. Lucas Paquetá of West Ham United warming up before their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League star Lucas Paqueta ‘considers suing FA’ after spot fixing case collapse
Suswati Basu
PCGB logo on top of blurred casino image. PGCB reminds bettors to use licensed sportsbooks as NFL season begins
PGCB reminds bettors to use licensed sportsbooks as NFL season begins
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Frankie Foster fronting campaign for the Betting and Gaming Council. UK racing personality Frankie Foster fronts video series on betting black market
Gambling

UK racing personality Frankie Foster fronts video series on betting black market
Rachael Davies3 hours

Racing presenter Frankie Foster is the new face of a Betting and Gaming Council video series exposing the risks of the gambling black market. Foster is fronting a new campaign...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software