Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Peaky Blinders producer Banijay seals $5B deal to create gambling giant

Peaky Blinders producer Banijay seals $5B deal to create gambling giant

Peaky Blinders producer Banijay seals $5B deal to create gambling giant. Silhouette of a man in a flat cap smoking, reminiscent of Peaky Blinders style, with Tipico and Banijay Entertainment logos overlaid in red and pink.

The producers of hit shows like The Peaky Blinders have put pen to paper on a £4 billion ($5.28 billion) gambling deal.

Banijay Group (Banijay) is responsible for the Cillian Murphy-led gangster show, alongside other television brands like Big Brother and Masterchef.

Now the production company is entering into the entertainment and gambling sector with a deal to take the majority of CVC Capital Partners VII’s stake in Tipico Group (Tipico) and to create a whole new entity, Banijay Gaming.

CVC announces Banijay gambling deal

CVC published a press statement about the billion-dollar deal to move its lion’s share in Tipico to Banijay. The deal, according to CVC, will also see the creation of a “European champion in sports betting and online gaming.”

This is in reference to the finer points of the deal, where the French company Betclic and the existing shares of Tipico will merge to create a new entity, Banijay Gaming.

A statement by Tipico explained the deal as “Banijay Group will buy the major stake of CVC in Tipico in cash, and all shareholders of Betclic and Tipico, including the respective founders, will become shareholders of the combined entity.”

The Tipico release suggests that Banijay will double its expected revenue by bringing these two betting companies together. The deal would mean that Banijay Gaming would have an audience of “almost 6.5m unique active players annually, operate more than 1,250 betting shops in Germany and Austria and employ 5,300 employees.”

Tipico merges in bid to become European betting powerhouse

CEO of Banijay Group, François Riahi, said of the merger, “I am particularly pleased to see that Tipico founders have decided to partner with us to build a new European leader in the sports betting business, rolling over all their stake in Tipico into Banijay Gaming, which is fully consistent with our DNA to gather strong entrepreneurs for the long term and a testimony to their trust in the future value creation.”

Speaking on BFMTV, he later added: “By acquiring Tipico, we are doubling our size in the sports betting sector. We are becoming the leader in continental Europe in this business.”

Around 64.9% of the combined entity will be owned by Banijay, with 35.1% being shared out amongst the partners in the deal (Tipico founders, CVC, Nicolas Béraud, and Tipico managers).

The deal in its entirety is projected to close in mid-2026 after the regulatory eyes, legal red tape, and other control measures are taken into account.

Featured Image: Tipico / Banijay

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses. Caesars Entertainment logo featuring a Roman profile icon and the company name, placed over a blurred Las Vegas Strip background with bright lights.
Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses
Suswati Basu
BCG chief Grannie Hurst addresses the Treasury Select Committee. BGC chief says those at risk of gambling harm are a small minority
BGC boss Hurst downplays gambling harm, calling at-risk individuals a small minority
Suswati Basu
William Hill betting shop. ASA upholds complaint against William Hill after misleading in-app Marble Race promo showed incorrect staking requirement and breached CAP rules. William Hill betting shop
ASA rules William Hill misled customers with incorrect marble race promotion
Suswati Basu
Experts warn prediction markets raise match fixing risks amid NBA sports betting scandal. A person uses a laptop displaying charts and graphs related to sports betting data, with tennis and soccer equipment placed on grass in the background.
Experts warn prediction markets raise match fixing risks amid NBA sports betting scandal
Suswati Basu
Federal Judge Sends Kalshi Vs. Massachusetts Case Back To State Court. The front facade of the U.S. Supreme Court building at sunset, showing its grand marble staircase, tall Corinthian columns, and detailed pediment sculptures. Sunlight streams in from the right side, casting a warm glow across the scene, with trees framing the image on both sides.
Federal judge returns Massachusetts vs Kalshi case to state court for final resolution
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses. Caesars Entertainment logo featuring a Roman profile icon and the company name, placed over a blurred Las Vegas Strip background with bright lights.
Gambling

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter report posts Las Vegas losses
Suswati Basu4 hours

Caesars Entertainment (Caesars) posted the news of its third-quarter report, which was less than buoyant, detailing a growing gap in Las Vegas revenue. The casino and leisure brand reported a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software