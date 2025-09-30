Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Over $1.1 million won in two jackpots within a week, in the same state

Over $1.1 million won in two jackpots within a week, in the same state

A photograph of a close-up view of a modern casino slot machine screen. The screen displays the vibrant words "JACKPOT" in a bold, neon-green font against a black background, with pulsating light effects around the text. The machine's brushed-metal casing reflects the ambient light, and the surrounding area is blurred with hints of plush velvet seating and dimmed, atmospheric lighting. The overall effect creates a sense of excitement and anticipation, typical of a bustling casino environment.

Two major jackpots have been won in a seven-day span, with more than $1.1 million having been awarded between two people in the same state.

The first win came on September 18 from a $15 bet, with a record-setting $603,667.06 jackpot being won, which broke the previous online jackpot record for Caesars’ platforms of $588,288.17.

Then, just a few days later, on September 24, an Oscar C. of Michigan claimed a second jackpot worth $527,710.07 from a $0.60 bet on IGT PlayDigital’s Cash Eruption MegaJackpots. His reaction was, “Everything is possible for one who believes,” and he shared that he plans to use his winnings to take care of his mother, who has done so much for him.

“This incredible back-to-back win showcases the excitement and potential of our online casino offerings,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President & Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital.

“Awarding more than $1 million in jackpots in just one week is a testament to the momentum behind Caesars Palace Online Casino and the unforgettable experiences we’re delivering to our players.”

“IGT PlayDigital is thrilled to bring the excitement of back-to-back mega-sized jackpot wins to Caesars’ online casino players in Michigan,” said Gil Rotem, IGT CEO, Digital.

“IGT PlayDigital offers one of the industry’s most robust jackpot game libraries, and it’s wins like these that propel the popularity of our Megajackpots game portfolio and the Cash Eruption game family.”

What are the biggest casino jackpots ever won?

According to an online report, the largest lottery jackpot in history was won in October 2023 by a person in California, who chose to remain anonymous, who won $1.765 billion. They opted for the lump-sum payment of $774.1 million.

As for slot machines in a casino, the largest payout ever won is $39,713,982.25 which was by a 25-year-old software engineer from Los Angeles who put in $100 in the Megabucks slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas in March of 2003.

The largest jackpot payout in an online slot machine game, according to the Guinness World Records, was $20,062,600 and was won by a UK-based man called Jon Heywood.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Man stood wearing a German football top and holding a sign, with a person stood next to him with their face blurred out.
German man makes unique moves to raise awareness about dangers of sports betting
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a modern wooden desk with a sleek, minimalist design. A black smartphone lies centered on the desk, its surface clean and blank, reflecting the vibrant red and yellow light. The light emanates from an unseen source, casting dramatic shadows and highlighting the smooth grain of the wood and the phone's reflective surface. A blurred background of a stylishly decorated room with a single potted plant adds depth and context to the scene.
National council, NCPG, can no longer run gambling addiction hotline
Sophie Atkinson
New York
Bally’s Bronx casino bid approved after extensive saga
Jacob Woodward
Underdog and Kansas City Royals logos side by side, on a white background.
Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access
Sophie Atkinson
NBCUniversal and DraftKings logos on white background
NBCUniversal and DraftKings pen new sports sponsorship deal
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Man stood wearing a German football top and holding a sign, with a person stood next to him with their face blurred out.
Gambling

German man makes unique moves to raise awareness about dangers of sports betting
Sophie Atkinson3 hours

A German man who previously found himself in prison due to his gambling addiction is aiming to raise awareness about the dangers of sports betting at soccer matches. Thomas Melchior...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software