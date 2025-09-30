Over $1.1 million won in two jackpots within a week, in the same state

Two major jackpots have been won in a seven-day span, with more than $1.1 million having been awarded between two people in the same state.

The first win came on September 18 from a $15 bet, with a record-setting $603,667.06 jackpot being won, which broke the previous online jackpot record for Caesars’ platforms of $588,288.17.

Then, just a few days later, on September 24, an Oscar C. of Michigan claimed a second jackpot worth $527,710.07 from a $0.60 bet on IGT PlayDigital’s Cash Eruption MegaJackpots. His reaction was, “Everything is possible for one who believes,” and he shared that he plans to use his winnings to take care of his mother, who has done so much for him.

“This incredible back-to-back win showcases the excitement and potential of our online casino offerings,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President & Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital.

“Awarding more than $1 million in jackpots in just one week is a testament to the momentum behind Caesars Palace Online Casino and the unforgettable experiences we’re delivering to our players.”

“IGT PlayDigital is thrilled to bring the excitement of back-to-back mega-sized jackpot wins to Caesars’ online casino players in Michigan,” said Gil Rotem, IGT CEO, Digital.

“IGT PlayDigital offers one of the industry’s most robust jackpot game libraries, and it’s wins like these that propel the popularity of our Megajackpots game portfolio and the Cash Eruption game family.”

What are the biggest casino jackpots ever won?

According to an online report, the largest lottery jackpot in history was won in October 2023 by a person in California, who chose to remain anonymous, who won $1.765 billion. They opted for the lump-sum payment of $774.1 million.

As for slot machines in a casino, the largest payout ever won is $39,713,982.25 which was by a 25-year-old software engineer from Los Angeles who put in $100 in the Megabucks slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas in March of 2003.

The largest jackpot payout in an online slot machine game, according to the Guinness World Records, was $20,062,600 and was won by a UK-based man called Jon Heywood.

