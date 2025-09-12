Home NFL on Fox partners with Kalshi as sports bets dominate platform

Kalshi has ripped off the band-aid, launching its venture in sports wagering. The prediction market is now offering straight-up bets, instead of the more roundabout methods they had experimented with before.

As we reported last month, this began with just offering touchdowns, point spreads, and the overall score total. However, now it is littered with regular bets, like the usual “who will win” style of wagering. It isn’t as in-depth or reliant on prop bets like FanDuel or DraftKings, but it is a major step away from where they were originally.

That said, there are now prop bets available per game on Kalshi, which it launched on September 5. It gets around various gambling laws by acting as a prediction market, rather than a sportsbook. This means it’s effectively treated like trading stocks.

This is in part thanks to a new partnership between Kalshi and FOX’s NFL news team. In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Mark Sanchez, former player and commentator on FOX’s broadcasts, and current player Justin Herbert, guess who will perform at the Super Bowl in 2026.

It uses the real bet currently available on Kalshi, which positions Taylor Swift at the top with a 48% chance of winning. The wager’s volume is, at the time of writing, sitting at $1,589,838. Post Malone and Metallica sit below Swift.

Kalshi rakes in the cash with sports bets

In total, since the NFL wagers were made available, Kalshi has seen a whopping $441 million. The first week of the NFL was the equivalent of the entire run of the US election on the platform.

As spotted by SBC Americas, Kalshi has also been using less of its own terminology, but more from the sportsbook arena. The words “bet” and “wager” have appeared more frequently in the user interface.

However, it could find itself in hot water in the coming weeks, as it has been reportedly caught using player likeness and NFL branding without permission. Currently, the site uses generic images of helmets and other football iconography, indicating that Kalshi has backtracked on this.

Featured image: Kalshi / Fox

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

