New interactive Super Mario World LEGO set leaked ahead of official reveal

New interactive Super Mario World LEGO set leaked ahead of official reveal

The collaboration between Nintendo and LEGO has been growing at an exponential rate ever since we got our first look at Mario in brick form way back in 2020.

In 2024, there’s not only been a plethora of Mario-focused sets, The Legend of Zelda has seen some love, as well as Animal Crossing.

It now appears that we’re going full circle back to Mario but this time, the kids are taking a back seat with the Super Mario World LEGO adult set.

This new set has been leaked by Singaporean LEGO Certified Store The Brick Shop which listed the product on their website early before taking it down not long after.

This 1,215-piece affair aims to take you back to the SNES days with a recreation of Mario and Yoshi from Super Mario Land World, featuring a fully working crank, allowing for an interactive element.

Using the crank essentially makes the fully built sprite appear to be walking, and even opens Yoshi’s mouth for that trademark tongue to pop out.

super mario lego set crank

As for the price, it’ll reportedly cost $209.00 Singaporean dollars, roughly coming out at $155 USD, so if you want some nostalgia in LEGO form, it is on the pricey end.

However, this shouldn’t shock you too much since most of the other Nintendo collaborations of this caliber are around a similar price point, or even more expensive.

Regardless of the price though, one thing is for sure, it’s going to sell out almost instantaneously.

According to that now-deleted listing the release date for the set is October 1, 2024 but we’ll wait for the official reveal before putting all our eggs in that basket just in case.

We expect the official announcement for the Super Mario World LEGO set to be imminent since it’s technically a trusted retailer that accidentally posted the listing early, but we’ll aim to inform you if things get more convoluted.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

