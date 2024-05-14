The Legend of Zelda LEGO set eyes September release according to leak

The LEGO Group has seemingly been going all in on gaming-themed sets with the likes of Mario, Sonic, and Animal Crossing getting the blocky treatment. Now, it appears that the bond with Nintendo is going that step further thanks to a leaked The Legend of Zelda set, reportedly launching this year.

The set in question will be focused on The Great Deku Tree – somewhat of a main staple within the Zelda universe, appearing in various titles such as Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. Images of the rumored set made the rounds back in February 2023 but websites that posted these reportedly received DMCA takedowns from LEGO, so have since vanished. You can still find these by doing a simple Google search or heading over to your friendly neighborhood Reddit threads, and there are even some X posts that still have the images live.

Rumor: Could this Zelda lego set be coming soon? pic.twitter.com/2Kea6I6FTT — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) February 3, 2023

The Great Deku Tree kit is set to feature the guardian of the forest in all its glory, with interchangeable colors of leaves to represent its appearances in the aforementioned Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. What’s more, there will be three different figures of Link – Classic Link, Classic Young Link, and Breath of the Wild Link accompanied by Breath of the Wild Zelda for good measure.

To top things off, there will also be inclusions of the Hylian Shield and an Ocarina, probably smaller pieces that the Link minifigures can hold.

All in all, the full set will total 2500 pieces and will set you back approximately €300, so it’s certainly not your run of the mill one hour build, and instead, a comprehensive affair that will be challenging for all ages.

As for the release date, it is expected that The Great Deku Tree LEGO set will launch on September 1, 2024. Get that in your calendar because there’s absolutely no doubt that despite the high cost, it’ll be an instant sell-out.