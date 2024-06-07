Languagesx
New Dragon Age game gets a name change and gender-free romancing options

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The latest game in the Dragon Age series is getting a name change after a Bioware blog post released more gaming details. Originally named Dragon Age: Dread Wolf, the game will now be known as Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

BioWare general manager Gary McKay released the news via the Bioware blog to keep fans of the eagerly awaited next installment updated. After all, we’ve waited a decade to return to the land of Thedas.

“We’ll see you on Tuesday, June 11th at 8:00 am PT on the Dragon Age YouTube channel with over 15 minutes of gameplay from the opening moments of the game that has you jumping back into Thedas on your new adventure,” said McKay.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The game’s world was ruptured by the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition’s Trespasser DLC. Solas, the much-loved mysterious elf, revealed themselves as the Dread Wolf, the elven God Fen’Harel.

Solas was a fan-favorite character, so his elusive chase in the game was seen as a thread to the next title. A decade is a long wait for any new game series, but McKay has reassured fans in an IGN interview that the bald mage with the pointy ears is “still very much a part of the story of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.”

McKay spoke at length about the opportunities that EA had given the studio to determine the right path for the new game. He would then talk about the leading role in the upcoming series, a new combat wheel, and the importance of companion relationships.

He admitted that Dread Wolf was a much cooler title, but the journey and the characters are essential to this Bioware team. McKay said, “it was most important for us to have a title that was authentic to the companions that are the heart of this adventure we’ve created. We’ve worked throughout development to create really incredible backstories for each companion that intersect with the main narrative in meaningful ways.”

The Bioware general manager also said all characters will have a gender-free romance option, allowing you to love the characters you love. He said, “The Veilguard experience allows each player to form unique personal connections with their companions of choice. And, yes, you can romance the companions you want!”

New combat mechanic

For combat, McKay said there will be an all-new combat wheel that gives players the chance to pause combat. This seems like a strategic move in more ways than one as fantasy players are just coming down from Baldur’s Gate 3, whose turn-based combat was exceptional.

McKay said the new wheel mechanic “opens up a huge amount of strategic possibilities, giving players the ability to control the flow of combat and link powerful combinations of abilities between players and their companions that can quickly turn the tide of any battle. We think we’ve found an exciting balance between fun, fluidity, and strategy for every encounter.”

McKay’s comments have gotten the Dragon Age community hyped for the big reveal on June 11th. You can tune in to the Dragon Age YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 11th, at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Image: Bioware.

Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

