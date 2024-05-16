Languagesx
Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY edition is Epic Games Store's free mystery game

Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY edition is Epic Games Store’s free mystery game

Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY edition is Epic Games Store's free mystery game. An action-packed scene from a fantasy video game showing a character fighting skeletal creatures with a flaming weapon in a misty, forest-like environment. The setting is eerie with twisted trees and fog, enhancing the intense combat atmosphere.
Dragon Age: Inquisition is one of the bigger budget games that Epic Games has given away

The Epic Games Store has announced that it is giving away the 2014 Game of the Year winner Dragon Age: Inquisition for free. This promotion runs from May 16 to May 23, during which the Game of the Year Edition of Dragon Age: Inquisition will be available at no cost.

Typically, the store teases its free game offerings a week ahead but adopts a different approach for these special promotions, often featuring more high-profile games.

Dragon Age: Inquisition won the inaugural Game of the Year title at The Game Awards in 2014, beating contenders like Bayonetta 2, Dark Souls 2, Hearthstone, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. The Game of the Year edition includes the base game and all three major expansions: Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser, among others.

Released as the series’ third entry, Inquisition’s story sees players trying to resolve factional conflicts in Thedas while dealing with a demon invasion from a celestial portal. Players cross multiple regions to amass allies and power, constructing a force capable of challenging the demon threat. This Game of the Year version also gives access to all the story DLCs.

Despite being nearly a decade old, Dragon Age: Inquisition remains a celebrated and significant addition to the Epic Games Store’s roster of free games for the year. Normally retailing for $39.99, the game’s next free offering will once again be a mystery, with details to be announced in a week.

Fans respond to Dragon Age: Inquisition mystery game

Social media users took to X to celebrate the news with some praising the game’s unique artwork, while others called it “a really great game.”

However, some spotted that it wasn’t available to download in some regions, causing them to complain on Reddit. One user based in Turkey, said: “Are you out of your mind Epic? Why Dragon Age not available in my region?”

Featured image: Epic Games / Electronic Arts

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

