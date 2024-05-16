Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY edition is Epic Games Store’s free mystery game

The Epic Games Store has announced that it is giving away the 2014 Game of the Year winner Dragon Age: Inquisition for free. This promotion runs from May 16 to May 23, during which the Game of the Year Edition of Dragon Age: Inquisition will be available at no cost.

Typically, the store teases its free game offerings a week ahead but adopts a different approach for these special promotions, often featuring more high-profile games.

Can you restore order to lands on the brink of chaos? 🐉😨 Find out in Dragon Age: Inquisition (Game of the Year Edition), FREE this week! https://t.co/iR4K42h7qg pic.twitter.com/99OyfhdoMW — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 16, 2024

Dragon Age: Inquisition won the inaugural Game of the Year title at The Game Awards in 2014, beating contenders like Bayonetta 2, Dark Souls 2, Hearthstone, and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. The Game of the Year edition includes the base game and all three major expansions: Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser, among others.

Released as the series’ third entry, Inquisition’s story sees players trying to resolve factional conflicts in Thedas while dealing with a demon invasion from a celestial portal. Players cross multiple regions to amass allies and power, constructing a force capable of challenging the demon threat. This Game of the Year version also gives access to all the story DLCs.

Despite being nearly a decade old, Dragon Age: Inquisition remains a celebrated and significant addition to the Epic Games Store’s roster of free games for the year. Normally retailing for $39.99, the game’s next free offering will once again be a mystery, with details to be announced in a week.

Fans respond to Dragon Age: Inquisition mystery game

Social media users took to X to celebrate the news with some praising the game’s unique artwork, while others called it “a really great game.”

I LOVE when a game with a unique artstyle comes out and it triggers a small renaissance amongst artists.

disco elysium. dragon age inquisition. for me, elden ring was also a huge inspiration for my work — Mars 🗡️🃏 @ now on Patreon! (@RoyalSea_Art) May 15, 2024

Just a minor thing between all the more important news: – Dragon Age Inquisition (DA3) is free to claim on the Epic Store. 7 days remaining. Really great game. That is all. — Gillian de Nooijer – ◀️ (@GillianDN) May 16, 2024

However, some spotted that it wasn’t available to download in some regions, causing them to complain on Reddit. One user based in Turkey, said: “Are you out of your mind Epic? Why Dragon Age not available in my region?”

Featured image: Epic Games / Electronic Arts