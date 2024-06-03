Languagesx
Baldur's Gate 3 to get official modding support from September

Baldur’s Gate 3 to get official modding support from September

An image from Baldur's Gate 3

It seems ages ago now when pretty much every news article anybody did was about the amazing Baldur’s Gate 3 – last year’s undoubted game of the year.

Much like Diablo IV now, the game has had long enough to settle in the wild and live out its life as just a really good game. The devs at Larian continue to hone their magnum opus and have announced that Patch 7 is on the way and will feature, finally, official modding support – a feature that will bring a whole new lease of life to the game.

Players have already been unofficially modding BG3 since launch pretty much but the prospect of an officially sanctioned set of tools that should work with the minimum of fuss is pretty exciting.

In a post on Steam Larian said. “Coming to you this September, the next major update for Baldur’s Gate 3 will also introduce an officially sanctioned toolkit for giving Lae’zel a mullet. I mean, sure, go for it. You only live once.”

A closed Alpha of Patch 7 is being rolled out today utilizing a small team of mod authors and more will be added to the pool over the next couple of weeks,

After that some lucky players will get a first look with Larian continuing, “Come July, we’ll be opening registration for a further closed beta, capped at roughly 1,000 players, that anyone on PC can go ahead and sign up for – and we want you to test the mods created during the alpha!

“With the intention of working through your feedback throughout the summer, it will give us time to polish off Patch 7 ready for release in September. In the meantime, we still have plenty coming your way, including some anniversary extravagance as we look back on the months since its release. We’re also still pressing on with the development of an in-game photo mode, crossplay, and more fixes that will arrive later down the line!”

Larian says initially modding will only be available for the PC version but that they expect to roll out support shortly after for Mac and consoles.

However, official mods will only be able to be created on a PC using the modding toolkit, but you will be able to play them on other formats.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

