Netflix’s new Windows 11 update disappoints users with lack of old features

Users have been left disappointed after Netflix‘s highly anticipated app rollout for Windows 11 fell seriously short of expectations. Originally announced in May, the update was meant to replace the native app by June but faced delays and a rapid testing phase in July.

The newly released version is no longer a standalone app but has become essentially web application wrapped in the Microsoft Edge-web browser, directing users to Netflix.com. This was a major leap from the previous Windows 8-era native app, which featured a popular “Downloads” option. The functionality allowed users to watch shows offline—considered a must-have tool for travelers—which has unfortunately been removed in the latest update.

Subscribers took to X to complain about the change calling it “terrible”.

What!??? @netflix is updating its Windows desktop app and "making it better" by removing the ability to download offline. 🤬😤😠 This is how I watch Netflix on the plane. This is a terrible change. pic.twitter.com/8XsiQqNCM7 — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) May 25, 2024

Netflix sucks!

They removed the offline version on windows. You can no longer download and view offline.

This is awful move from Netflix.

That was a handy feature. I used it when on the move — Imoh 🕷 (@Imohtheking) July 23, 2024

Windows Latest also criticized the update as “awful” and that “it makes no sense.” The publication explained that the app’s functionality could easily be replicated by using any web browser, as the so-called app only loads the Netflix website within a Microsoft Edge container.

How to use Netflix on Windows 11

Users will still be able to pin the app to the taskbar, start menu, create desktop shortcuts, and set it to auto-start, but these are basic features common to all Microsoft Edge-based web apps.

Additional features like right-clicking within the app to open links in a new tab or accessing developer tools reflect the app’s new web-centric architecture, which means it behaves more like a browser than a dedicated streaming service app.

In response to the backlash, Netflix provided a statement to Windows Latest, stressing that the updated app aims to deliver a “consistent, quality experience for our members across the devices they use to watch our TV shows and movies.”

They highlighted new additions such as access to live events and compatibility with ad-supported plans. However, Netflix also confirmed, “As the browser streaming does not support Downloads, same way new Netflix App won’t be supporting downloads. Only streaming online can be done. You can continue to watch TV shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device.”

For those looking to watch Netflix content offline, the company advises using a supported mobile device, leaving laptop users with fewer options than before.

Featured image: Canva