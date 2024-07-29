Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Netflix’s new Windows 11 update disappoints users with lack of old features

Netflix’s new Windows 11 update disappoints users with lack of old features

A graphic depicting a browser window with a brick wall background and the word "NETFLIX" in bold red letters. An error icon and a cursor clicking a red "DOWNLOAD" button emphasize the unavailability of the download feature in the new Netflix app for Windows. Netflix's new Windows 11 app leaves users disappointed over lack of download feature
tl;dr

  • Users are disappointed with Netflix's new Windows 11 app, which is now a web app wrapped in Microsoft Edge.
  • The update removed the popular offline "Downloads" option, a crucial feature for travelers.
  • Netflix suggests using supported mobile devices for offline viewing, as the new app only supports online streaming.

Users have been left disappointed after Netflix‘s highly anticipated app rollout for Windows 11 fell seriously short of expectations. Originally announced in May, the update was meant to replace the native app by June but faced delays and a rapid testing phase in July.

The newly released version is no longer a standalone app but has become essentially web application wrapped in the Microsoft Edge-web browser, directing users to Netflix.com. This was a major leap from the previous Windows 8-era native app, which featured a popular “Downloads” option. The functionality allowed users to watch shows offline—considered a must-have tool for travelers—which has unfortunately been removed in the latest update.

Subscribers took to X to complain about the change calling it “terrible”.

Windows Latest also criticized the update as “awful” and that “it makes no sense.” The publication explained that the app’s functionality could easily be replicated by using any web browser, as the so-called app only loads the Netflix website within a Microsoft Edge container.

How to use Netflix on Windows 11

Users will still be able to pin the app to the taskbar, start menu, create desktop shortcuts, and set it to auto-start, but these are basic features common to all Microsoft Edge-based web apps.

Additional features like right-clicking within the app to open links in a new tab or accessing developer tools reflect the app’s new web-centric architecture, which means it behaves more like a browser than a dedicated streaming service app.

In response to the backlash, Netflix provided a statement to Windows Latest, stressing that the updated app aims to deliver a “consistent, quality experience for our members across the devices they use to watch our TV shows and movies.”

They highlighted new additions such as access to live events and compatibility with ad-supported plans. However, Netflix also confirmed, “As the browser streaming does not support Downloads, same way new Netflix App won’t be supporting downloads. Only streaming online can be done. You can continue to watch TV shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device.”

For those looking to watch Netflix content offline, the company advises using a supported mobile device, leaving laptop users with fewer options than before.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

A graphic depicting a browser window with a brick wall background and the word "NETFLIX" in bold red letters. An error icon and a cursor clicking a red "DOWNLOAD" button emphasize the unavailability of the download feature in the new Netflix app for Windows. Netflix's new Windows 11 app leaves users disappointed over lack of download feature
Netflix’s new Windows 11 update disappoints users with lack of old features
Suswati Basu
LinkedIn settles ad overcharging claims for $6.6M. The image displays a large collection of colorful, multimedia screens forming a mosaic background, with the LinkedIn logo prominently featured in the center. Each screen shows a different image, ranging from urban landscapes and natural scenes to abstract and technological visuals, symbolizing the vast and diverse content accessible through the platform.
LinkedIn settles ad overcharging lawsuit for $6.6 million
Suswati Basu
A guide to Grok 2 including how to use, release date, and features. A promotional image featuring a smiling Elon Musk, dressed in a dark suit with an open-collar white shirt. Behind him, there is a large white numeral "2" overlaid with teal-colored network nodes and connecting lines, symbolizing connectivity or network technology. The overall design likely suggests advancements or new features related to the number "2," possibly indicating a second version of a tech product or initiative associated with Elon Musk.
A guide to Grok 2 including how to use, release date, and features
Suswati Basu
CrowdStrike’s $10 peace offering brews more trouble than it's worth. The image features a bold red background with a stylized white lightning bolt. In the foreground, there's a takeaway coffee cup on the right side and a black gift card labeled "VOUCHER" with a red gift box icon. The composition symbolizes a corporate apology involving a small compensation.
CrowdStrike’s $10 peace offering brews more trouble than it’s worth
Suswati Basu
What is Spotify Supremium New lossless tier may be rolled out soon. A person's hands holding a smartphone with the Spotify app open, displayed against a backdrop of a large Spotify logo on a green surface.
What is Spotify Supremium? New lossless tier may be rolled out soon
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Bethesda's Starborn trademark hints at new Starfield DLC. Promotional artwork for the video game "Starfield," featuring a split image with a male astronaut's helmet on the left and a female astronaut looking upwards on the right, against a cosmic backdrop with a bright vertical beam and the game's logo in white.
Gaming

Trademark filing for 'Starborn' hints at possible Starfield DLC
Suswati Basu52 mins

Rumors are swirling that more achievements for Starfield could be on its way with its forthcoming Shattered Space story expansion, although a release date has not been set yet. Bethesda's...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.