Netflix to stop supporting older Apple TV models this summer

Netflix to stop supporting older Apple TV models this summer

Netflix to stop supporting older Apple TV models this summer. A person's hand holding a remote control aimed at a television screen displaying the Netflix logo, with an Apple TV+ logo visible at the bottom right. The background is a vibrant orange, scattered with popcorn, adding a fun, movie-watching ambiance.
Many of the older Apple TV models are considered 'obsolete' even by Apple itself

Netflix has announced that it will no longer support older Apple TV models, specifically those that are a decade old from July 31, 2024.

This decision was communicated to customers via email, with the intent to “maintain the best possible Netflix experience,” as reported by Apple Insider.

The exact reasons for discontinuing support are not specified, but it is suggested that the age of the devices and potentially outdated codec support could be contributing factors.

Apple defines its products as obsolete if they have not been sold for more than seven years, which applies to the second and third-generation Apple TVs. The boxes were launched in 2010 and 2012, respectively, and neither of them are currently on the App Store.

These models, based on a version of iOS, were obsolete with the release of the fourth-generation Apple TV in 2015, which introduced tvOS and its own App Store.

The latest model, released on November 4, 2022, is the seventh generation of Apple TV hardware, and the third to support 4K resolution.

As a result of Netflix’s policy change, users of older models will need to upgrade to either an Apple TV HD or a 4K model, or alternatively, switch to another streaming device to continue accessing Netflix content.

Apple TV app removed from iTunes

There has been several changes with Apple TV in recent days. In December, searches for TV and film titles on the iTunes Store app on iPhone and iPad started automatically redirecting to the newly redesigned Apple TV app.

Similarly, the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD devices began transitioning users to the Apple TV app on those same platforms.

This updated Apple TV app, which was included in the iOS 17.2 and tvOS 17.2 updates, introduced a new sidebar. This sidebar gives access to several features including Apple TV+, the company’s subscription streaming service, MLS Season Pass, a Store for buying and renting movies and shows, and shortcuts to existing channels and apps that users have subscribed to, including Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon’s Prime Video, and Max.

Featured image: Canva

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

