More than half of young Dutch adults set to gamble this summer

More than half of young Dutch adults set to gamble this summer

A study has revealed six in 10 young Dutch adults are set to gamble in the coming months.

A poll has revealed more than half of young adults in the Netherlands expect to gamble on sports this summer.

One of the key drivers will be soccer’s European Championship tournament which commenced last Friday in Germany, with the Dutch national team winning their first game with a 2-1 success against Poland on Sunday in Hamburg.

A report from NOS based on a representative study commissioned by Loket Kansspel, a government support facility for citizens with gambling problems, revealed how six in 10 young people were preparing to bet on sports.

A research agency surveyed 975 young adults, aged between 18 to 24, to gauge their intentions. 30% of respondents indicated they were likely to gamble on sports in the coming months, with 32% indicating they might stake money on the same events. Most of those who intimated they were ready to bet were men.

The report from the Dutch media outlet cited previous research that indicated young adults were the most likely age demographic to gamble online, with sports betting the preferred choice. This age bracket is said to stake lower amounts compared to older gamblers as they have less to spend, but they are still believed to lose an average of 600 Euros per year.

“One of the biggest pitfalls of gambling”

The recent study showed almost all participants were aware gambling on sports can have a negative outcome, or in other words, you can lose your money. Highlighting the concern posed by gambling, 44% of active gamblers said they had staked more than they could afford, in the past, while 78% claimed they could increase their prospects of winning by studying the sport they are betting on.

This revelation sparked a warning from Tony van Rooij, an industry expert involved in the design of the study, who stated to NOS, “This is one of the biggest pitfalls of gambling in general and betting on sports matches in particular.”

He continued, “Sports results cannot be predicted based on knowledge and skill. It remains a matter of luck and chance. This is very risky because long-term and persistent gambling can lead to major problems for yourself and others.”

In response, Loket Kansspel launched a campaign last week targeting young adults with the message, “Don’t play games with your money”. 

Image credit: OnsOranje/X

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

