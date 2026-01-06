US sports and iGaming titan DraftKings has announced a partnership with Mindway AI to expand responsible gaming tools and resources.

The main feature of the team-up is the Gamalyze system, which Mindway AI states is an award-winning tool that helps players map and track their gaming activity.

Mindway AI and DraftKings team up

Mindway AI published a statement discussing the feature being installed as part of the betting operator’s suite of tools.

Having won the Regulatory Award for Compliance Innovator/Innovation of the Year, Gamalyze is also being adopted by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the Hellenic Gaming Commission.

So the feature will bolster DraftKings’ attempt to keep on top of emerging safer gambling tools.

“At DraftKings, promoting informed decision-making to our customers is central to how we engage with them, and we’re pleased to work with Mindway AI to continue such promotion,” said Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings.

What does the Gamalyze feature do?

Mindway AI says the tool is an interactive, responsible gaming assessment that analyses player decision-making during a simulated card game to generate personalised insights.

Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO of Mindway AI, said, “Working with DraftKings signifies a proactive approach when it comes to responsible gaming and allows us to expand the reach and impact of these innovations across a broad and active customer base.”

The interactive feature focuses on patterns such as risk tolerance, loss sensitivity, and decision consistency and provides tools to help gamers manage their spending and activity through deposit limits, time limits, and self-exclusion periods.

“As more customers engage with tools like Gamalyze to better understand their personal play, we are continuing to enhance our culture of responsibility and innovation at DraftKings,” concluded Kalani.

Responsible gambling in North America saw a surge in the latter half of 2025, with MGM Resorts and BetMGM, in partnership with the American Gaming Association (AGA), promoting Responsible Gaming Education Month.

Official bodies such as the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) and Professional Footballers Association Canada (PFA Canada) have also promoted safer gambling training.

Marco Carducci, President of PFA Canada and Cavalry FC captain, said, “With the growth of sports betting across Canada, this training has progressed PFA Canada’s goal of supporting athletes and keeping integrity and fairness at the heart of our sport.”

Featured image: DraftKings / Mindway AI