MGM Resorts and BetMGM partner up to expand responsible gaming presence

MGM Resorts and BetMGM have once again partnered together with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote Responsible Gaming Education Month which covers the month of September.

This is the third time this has taken place, with GameSense messaging to appear at select NFL stadiums on LED ribbons throughout the month. The responsible gaming program GameSense was developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017.

The key messages will also feature ‘prominently’ on stadium scoreboards during pre-game activities and within gameday magazines.

The stadiums involved include Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos), Ford Field (Detroit Lions), GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles), M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens), MetLife Stadium (New York Jets), Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans), and State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals.)

MGM Resorts commits $250,000 to responsible gaming center

“Placing GameSense in league stadiums gives us direct access to millions of fans each week,” said Rhea Loney, Chief Compliance Officer, BetMGM. “It’s a powerful platform to promote public awareness and amplify our company’s commitment to provide a safe and informed gambling experience.”

The messages shown will remind gamblers to ‘take a time-out’ and ‘budget before you bet’ and trained GameSense Advisors will support guests.

Alongside the increased awareness dotted around the stadiums, MGM Resorts has announced a $250,000 contribution to the International Center for Responsible Gaming. The donation aims to support independent, peer-reviewed research to advance best practices aimed at supporting casino employees and player protection strategies.

Stephen Martino, SVP and Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts, said, “Investing in our team members through extensive training and scientific research sets higher operational standards and elevates the guest experience. It also supports the long-term sustainability of our business and the communities where we operate.”

Featured Image: Credit to BetMGM news release