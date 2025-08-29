Home MGM Resorts launches modern adaptation of Family Feud from the casino floor

MGM Resorts is launching a licensed version of Family Feud, played and streamed live from a studio in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand casino.

In a new ‘Live from Vegas’ offering, MGM Resorts is hosting a licensed adaptation of Family Feud, a game show that pits two families against one another. The classic remake will be streamed live and in real time from a studio on the casino floor of MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

This is the first time that an interactive game show will be broadcast live from a Las Vegas casino, although streaming is nothing new to the MGM Grand. The casino’s studio already broadcasts various interactive table games, like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. All of the games are hosted in a fully transparent glass studio visible to the public 24/7.

“MGM Resorts, with Playtech and Fremantle, is at the forefront of digital gaming bringing the iconic Las Vegas experience to people around the globe,” said Gary Fritz, President, MGM Resorts International Interactive.

“The live dealer studio marks a major step in our growth strategy and pursuit of being the world’s premier gaming entertainment company. We will continue working to create unforgettable moments and new ways to enjoy what the Las Vegas Strip has to offer.”

Live Vegas experiences at MGM Resorts and beyond

This new offering is the second phase of MGM Resorts and Playtech’s strategic partnership, which is focused on delivering new live gaming experiences. MGM Resorts is not alone in pursuing such efforts, with another Las Vegas icon, Caesars Palace, also experimenting in the space, as part of a wider push from Vegas facilities to cater to in-person audiences.

“We’re proud to unveil our full suite of live-streamed experiences from Las Vegas, now featuring Family Feud,” said Mor Weizer, Chief Executive Officer at Playtech. “This next phase of our collaboration with MGM Resorts and Fremantle represents our shared ambition to redefine live gaming entertainment. Together, we’re introducing a new category of immersive and engaging content to support growth in regulated markets, built on a foundation of robust compliance and player protection.”

Looking forward, the plan is to broaden the portfolio further with more entertainment experiences that suit the Las Vegas audience.

