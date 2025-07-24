Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Is the Vegas strip shrinking as online betting booms?

Is the Vegas strip shrinking as online betting booms?

A photograph of a vibrant close-up of the Las Vegas Strip at twilight. Towering buildings rise on either side, with bright neon signs proclaiming "CASINO" in bold, stylized lettering. The buildings are a mix of gold, red, and turquoise, reflecting the dazzling city lights. A slight haze hangs in the air, softening the details and adding a touch of mystery to the iconic scene.

Long gone are the days of gambling only reserved for physical casinos, with a range of online sportsbooks available at the touch of a button on the devices in our pockets.

While this is the case, the Las Vegas strip continues to be known as the global epicenter of gambling and America’s playground.

It’s featured in Hollywood movies, quoted in songs, and is frequented by those looking to celebrate and experience Sin City. But is the Vegas strip shrinking?

Is it struggling to keep up with the online betting boom? We’re exploring how Nevada is dealing with the changing times.

How is the Vegas strip coping with the rise in online betting?

Social media videos have surfaced over the last few months of empty streets in Las Vegas, with complaints about sky-high prices making the rounds, too.

At the same time, the figures of people visiting the strip remain substantial, with this being a tourist hotspot.

Gaming revenue is trending downwards

The gaming revenue of the Las Vegas strip fell by 3.87% to $713.8M in May 2025, with Downtown Las Vegas reporting a decline of 11.4%.

Individual companies are feeling a drop too, as Wynn Resorts saw an almost 9% decline in its first quarter. In the report, it explained how the Super Bowl was held in Las Vegas last year, whereas this year, it was held in New Orleans.

At MGM Resorts, the Las Vegas Strip saw net revenues of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.3 billion in the prior year quarter. This represents a 3% decrease, which is said to be due “primarily to a decrease in non-gaming revenues, primarily resulting from a decrease in ADR as a result of the Super Bowl being hosted in Las Vegas in the prior year quarter, partially offset by an increase in casino revenue…”

Decline in tourism in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Strip, Cosmopolitan Hotel, Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino, Luxor and MGM Grand at night

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, visitor volume in May 2025 reached 3,418,700. While this is a significant number, it does mark a 6.5% decrease from May 2024, with 3,657,200 visitors counted during that time period.

Speaking specifically about the total occupancy on the Las Vegas Strip, this indicator also saw a decline of 3.2% in May but the overall figures are still quite high at a rate of 85.3%.

In contrast, business travellers could be going against the grain as convention attendance saw a 10.7% rise in May 2025 compared to the same month last year.

These statistics also come at a time when uncertainty is rife, though, especially as Trump’s tariffs didn’t go down well with Canadians. After these were announced, The Guardian reported that passenger bookings on Canada to US routes were down by over 70% compared to the same period last year.

The Harry Reid International Airport’s latest figures, from May 2025, show a 3.89% decline in passengers arriving and departing during that month compared to 2024. Spirit Airlines saw a huge 24.7% drop.

While these figures aren’t favorable, it’s not known the reason why tourism figures have recently fallen.

Lay-offs are taking place

A number of lay-offs have taken place over the last few months across different casinos. This includes Fontainebleau, which has reportedly laid off an undisclosed number of table game dealers.

It was also reported that MGM Resorts International issued lay-offs in the Spring, which affected some concierge services.

In March, Resorts World Las Vegas released a statement speaking about its lay-offs too: “To best position the company, we have made the difficult decision to restructure a portion of our operations by less than 50 full-time team members.

“We appreciate the contributions all affected team members have made. This decision is part of our ongoing efforts to optimize efficiency and maximize the exceptional experience we seek to deliver to our guests.”

All eyes are on the Vegas Strip to see how it deals with online betting

Even when the numbers are showing declines, the Vegas Strip continues to be a popular tourist destination for all things gambling.

It just now has to deal with more competition than it ever has before, with businesses focusing on entertainment and diversifying their offerings to keep enticing visitors.

In fact, entertainment is currently ruling the roost as companies are aiming to curate memorable experiences. The Las Vegas Sphere, for example, has become a tourist attraction in its own right, with this being a venue that entertains and amazes with no gambling in sight.

As the year continues, and the online betting industry continues to grow, all eyes will be on the Vegas Strip to see if it can adapt and overcome.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Rendered image of new hotel, with roads in front
Hollywood Casino Joliet Riverboat location to close this month
Sophie Atkinson
Image of a large hotel in Las Vegas, Treasure Island hotel
Accor to join Las Vegas Strip with Treasure Island
Sophie Atkinson
Florida’s Miccosukee tribe warn against false gambling adverts
Joel Loynds
Resorts World New York City has presented its ambitious $5.5 billion proposal to the Community Advisory Committee (CAC), as part of its aim to acquire one of three available casino licenses. 
Resorts World New York City presents $5.5b casino plan
Graeme Hanna
Artist drawing of an outdoor bar outside of a grey building.
Crown Perth, home to 24-hour casino, will undergo major investment
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

pcgb fines
Gambling

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board imposes $70k fines on popular operators
Jacob Woodward1 hour

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has dished out significant fines totaling $70,000 against two operators for violations related to employee licensing and underage gambling. The larger of the two...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.