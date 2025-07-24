Is the Vegas strip shrinking as online betting booms?

Long gone are the days of gambling only reserved for physical casinos, with a range of online sportsbooks available at the touch of a button on the devices in our pockets.

While this is the case, the Las Vegas strip continues to be known as the global epicenter of gambling and America’s playground.

It’s featured in Hollywood movies, quoted in songs, and is frequented by those looking to celebrate and experience Sin City. But is the Vegas strip shrinking?

Is it struggling to keep up with the online betting boom? We’re exploring how Nevada is dealing with the changing times.

How is the Vegas strip coping with the rise in online betting?

Social media videos have surfaced over the last few months of empty streets in Las Vegas, with complaints about sky-high prices making the rounds, too.

At the same time, the figures of people visiting the strip remain substantial, with this being a tourist hotspot.

Gaming revenue is trending downwards

The gaming revenue of the Las Vegas strip fell by 3.87% to $713.8M in May 2025, with Downtown Las Vegas reporting a decline of 11.4%.

Individual companies are feeling a drop too, as Wynn Resorts saw an almost 9% decline in its first quarter. In the report, it explained how the Super Bowl was held in Las Vegas last year, whereas this year, it was held in New Orleans.

At MGM Resorts, the Las Vegas Strip saw net revenues of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.3 billion in the prior year quarter. This represents a 3% decrease, which is said to be due “primarily to a decrease in non-gaming revenues, primarily resulting from a decrease in ADR as a result of the Super Bowl being hosted in Las Vegas in the prior year quarter, partially offset by an increase in casino revenue…”

Decline in tourism in Las Vegas

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, visitor volume in May 2025 reached 3,418,700. While this is a significant number, it does mark a 6.5% decrease from May 2024, with 3,657,200 visitors counted during that time period.

Speaking specifically about the total occupancy on the Las Vegas Strip, this indicator also saw a decline of 3.2% in May but the overall figures are still quite high at a rate of 85.3%.

In contrast, business travellers could be going against the grain as convention attendance saw a 10.7% rise in May 2025 compared to the same month last year.

These statistics also come at a time when uncertainty is rife, though, especially as Trump’s tariffs didn’t go down well with Canadians. After these were announced, The Guardian reported that passenger bookings on Canada to US routes were down by over 70% compared to the same period last year.

The Harry Reid International Airport’s latest figures, from May 2025, show a 3.89% decline in passengers arriving and departing during that month compared to 2024. Spirit Airlines saw a huge 24.7% drop.

While these figures aren’t favorable, it’s not known the reason why tourism figures have recently fallen.

Lay-offs are taking place

A number of lay-offs have taken place over the last few months across different casinos. This includes Fontainebleau, which has reportedly laid off an undisclosed number of table game dealers.

It was also reported that MGM Resorts International issued lay-offs in the Spring, which affected some concierge services.

In March, Resorts World Las Vegas released a statement speaking about its lay-offs too: “To best position the company, we have made the difficult decision to restructure a portion of our operations by less than 50 full-time team members.

“We appreciate the contributions all affected team members have made. This decision is part of our ongoing efforts to optimize efficiency and maximize the exceptional experience we seek to deliver to our guests.”

All eyes are on the Vegas Strip to see how it deals with online betting

Even when the numbers are showing declines, the Vegas Strip continues to be a popular tourist destination for all things gambling.

It just now has to deal with more competition than it ever has before, with businesses focusing on entertainment and diversifying their offerings to keep enticing visitors.

In fact, entertainment is currently ruling the roost as companies are aiming to curate memorable experiences. The Las Vegas Sphere, for example, has become a tourist attraction in its own right, with this being a venue that entertains and amazes with no gambling in sight.

As the year continues, and the online betting industry continues to grow, all eyes will be on the Vegas Strip to see if it can adapt and overcome.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram