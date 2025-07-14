Then versus Now: How Las Vegas casinos continue to evolve

The Las Vegas casinos have long been a playground for the rich and famous, but the ease of gambling in the modern world has forced them to keep up.

The introduction and rise of mobile gaming has brought stiff competition, with high rollers now able to gamble through the phone in their back pocket.

Although the city continues to attract millions of tourists who are trying their luck, the Vegas Strip, as it once was, has changed to compete with the times.

How did Las Vegas become ‘Sin City’?

The rise of legal gambling in Las Vegas started as early as 1931, as Nevada became the first state in the country to legalize gambling. A three-month gaming license was first issued to a downtown club by Clark County and this changed the complete course of the city’s trajectory.

Soon, other casinos would gain their licenses, and the first resort on what is now known as the Vegas strip, El Rancho Vegas, was opened in April 1941. Over the years, this dusty desert road transformed into a major tourist destination that people from all over the world visit.

As for the carefree, rebellious image of the city, this could have derived from the days of unregulated gambling. This meant there were fewer restrictions, along with no state income or sales tax, as well as no waiting period for marriage licenses.

From smoky rooms to AI-managed tables: How Las Vegas casinos have changed

From the 50s onwards, the casinos were filled with classic table games and slot machines, with dealers manually counting the chips and no technology in sight.

Smoking was prevalent, with people flitting back and forth in the gaming areas and hotel rooms with a cigarette in hand. In the modern age, things look a little different as casino resorts are laden with facial recognition, smart tables, and crypto integration.

And while the casino industry in Las Vegas is still generating significant revenue, the American Gaming Association has previously warned that the rate of growth is declining. With this in mind, here are just a few of the ways the Strip is adapting.

Gambling isn’t the sole focus

Vegas has always been known for its gambling and a show duo, but the entertainment was first introduced to lure in gamblers. Fast forward to 2025 and some tourists visit purely for the grandeur of the shows, nightclubs, and celebrity residencies.

As the decades went on, the celebrities performing on the strip became bigger with the likes of Elvis Presley and Sinatra having graced the stages during the golden age of casinos (50s – 70s). This elevation of the entertainment genre has continued to grow.

But it’s not just concerts and performances that now catch the attention of visitors, but the entertainment possibilities as a whole, with this now having become the most prominent market.

Research from the Center for Gaming Research suggests the industry has shifted as gaming has become less important to the overall revenue picture in Nevada.

State-wide, the percentage of gaming revenue has fallen from 62% to 43% with rooms and ‘other’ (mainly entertainment and retail) making the largest gains.

It’s the strip itself which has seen the most dramatic change too, with gaming win dropping from 59% of total revenue to 35%. Now, entertainment is ruling Vegas rather than gambling. The Las Vegas Sphere, for example, has become a tourist attraction in itself with this being a venue that entertains and amazes with no gambling in sight.

In a bid to merge the two, casinos are aiming to curate memorable experiences. Back in June, Circa Resort & Casino announced it would be throwing the ‘world’s largest slot party’ dubbed Slotapalooza on July 19. This will bring together an open bar, entertainment, partying, and gambling into one place. Even for the casino operators, the machines and tables

Long gone are the days of silver dollars being used in all casinos, as many have started to adopt a contactless approach.

A casino, called The Cosmopolitan, was one of the first to introduce Apple Pay as a payment option in 2015.

In 2022, Resorts World Las Vegas announced that gamblers could register, verify their identity, and upload funds to a dedicated digital wallet before arriving at the resort. This wallet supports biometric authentication and allows people to place bets from their smartphones.

At the time, Resorts World said: “Before remote identity verification, in Nevada, a patron could not use their account for cashless gaming until their ID was verified on property by a resort staff member. Resorts World Las Vegas is the first casino in Nevada to enable its guests to enrol, verify and fund from anywhere around the world in as little as a few minutes.”

Now, a cashless payment option is widely available along the strip. This is a stark contrast to the silver dollars that were used before the distribution was cut off in 1964.

AI integration in the casino industry

Artificial intelligence has seemingly taken over the majority of industries worldwide, with the casino and entertainment business being no different.

Between the 50s and 90s, the floor involved minimal technology with mechanical slots being the go-to for the first years.

The last few years, however, have seen more technological advancements enter the gambling floor. It’s being used to help detect fraud and identify suspicious activities like money laundering.

There are smart tables which can track bets and player behavior, with touchscreen and tech-enhanced machines also now being a staple.

There’s even an all-new AI-powered hotel, named Otonomous, which opened in Las Vegas at the beginning of July.

The reinvention of the Vegas strip

Some may argue that the sleek casino floors that prioritize guest experience are a far cry from the debauchery that the walls have previously seen.

It’s still a high-stakes environment, but the modern casino has to follow gambling regulations, leading to more structure and limits.

As gambling becomes more easily accessible through the devices in our pockets, can the Vegas Strip maintain its approach to keeping up with the times?

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram