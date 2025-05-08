Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Wynn reports an almost 9% drop in revenue for first quarter of 2025

Wynn reports an almost 9% drop in revenue for first quarter of 2025

Wynn Resorts building in Vegas, close up of the top of the building with the sign on it.

Wynn Resorts has seen an almost 9% decline in its first quarter, but the company is remaining positive as it cites ‘continued strength throughout our business.’

Operating revenues for Q1 were $1.70 billion, a decrease of $162.5 million from $1.86 billion for the first quarter of 2024.

The net income was $72.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, which marks another reduction as 2024 saw $144.2 million.

While the report includes several declines, the CEO Craig Billings stated: “Our first quarter results reflect continued strength throughout our business.”

Looking back, he explains that the Super Bowl was held in Las Vegas last year, whereas this year, it was held in New Orleans.

“In Las Vegas, where we recently celebrated the resort’s 20th anniversary, the team delivered healthy results against a record prior year comparison which reflected the Las Vegas Super Bowl.

The operating revenues for each venue were shared by the company too: “For the first quarter of 2025, operating revenues decreased $81.8 million, $51.0 million, $11.3 million, and $8.6 million at Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace, our Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024.”

Wynn continues to advance on its growth project in the UAE

Despite the decrease, the company is planning the construction of a growth project in the UAE. In October, the company secured a commercial gaming operator’s license in the United Arab Emirates.

While it hasn’t been mentioned in the report, Q1 of 2025 has been a trying time for many businesses as they come to grapple with President Donald Trump’s recently enforced tariffs.

Since these were brought in, the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas shared it had seen a 7.5% decrease in travelers. This slowdown marked the largest monthly decline since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s not known whether that was due to recent trade policy changes, but The Guardian also reported that passenger bookings on Canada to US routes are currently down by over 70% compared to the same period last year.

Featured Image: Credit to Håkan Dahlström from Malmö, Sweden on Wikimedia Commons

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A photograph of a luxurious poker table set in a dimly lit, high-stakes casino. The table is covered in emerald green felt and scattered with stacks of colorful poker chips; a particularly large pile of red chips rests near the center. A single hand reaches into the frame, delicately pushing forward a stack of white poker chips towards a pile of blue ones, while a pair of "Royal Flush" playing cards lie face down on the table. The background is blurred with the subtle glow of other casino tables and the soft murmur of conversations.
Swiss Casinos awarded environmental certification
Sophie Atkinson
Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand Prime Minister slams critics of proposed casino complex
Rachael Davies
Fanatics Casino app launches in four states with $2M FanCash drop. Smartphone displaying the Fanatics Casino app interface, featuring slot games and navigation buttons, with the Fanatics logo prominently overlaid on a dark blue background.
Fanatics Casino app launches in four states with $2M FanCash drop
Suswati Basu
Ryan Seacrest faces lawsuit over allegedly promoting illegal gambling. Ryan Seacrest in a marketing ad for Chumba Casino.
Ryan Seacrest faces lawsuit over allegedly promoting illegal gambling in California
Suswati Basu
Ocean Casino Resort celebrates 7th birthday with “Lucky Summer of Sevens”
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a luxurious poker table set in a dimly lit, high-stakes casino. The table is covered in emerald green felt and scattered with stacks of colorful poker chips; a particularly large pile of red chips rests near the center. A single hand reaches into the frame, delicately pushing forward a stack of white poker chips towards a pile of blue ones, while a pair of "Royal Flush" playing cards lie face down on the table. The background is blurred with the subtle glow of other casino tables and the soft murmur of conversations.
Casino

Swiss Casinos awarded environmental certification
Sophie Atkinson2 hours

The Switzerland-based multi-channel operator Swiss Casinos has secured a certification which means it meets environmental requirements and standards. The brand has earned the ISO 14001 which spans environmental policy, planning,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.