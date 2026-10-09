The Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued cease-and-desist letters to 33 offshore operators accused of offering casino games, sweepstakes-style games or sports betting to Michigan residents without a state license. The October action also highlights a gap in protection for people who have self-excluded from legal online gambling.

33 operators received letters

The MGCB said its investigations found that each operator was offering at least one of the three forms of gambling to Michigan residents without authorization. The named businesses include Azartzona Casino, Basepoker, BingoMania, BitofGold, Cryptoplay, Del Oro Casino, Detective Slots, Donbet, Exclusive Casino, Genie Jackpot, Guangzhou Snail Interactive Technology Co., Ltd., Immersion Casino Online, iWild Casino, JacksPay, Jurassic Slots, L0tt0, Lucky Charm Sweep, Lucky Rebel and Magicianbet.

The remaining operators are mBit Casino, Odds Maker, Raging Bull Slots, Regal Casino and Sportsbook, also known as Wager Street, Ronin Slots, Runewager, Slot Paradise, Sloto Tribe, Sloto’Cash Online Casino, Spin Dinero, SpinsTopia, Stardust, SunnySpins Casino and The Online Casino.

Michigan’s licensed online gambling operators must check the Internet Gaming and Sports Betting Responsible Gaming Database, which allows residents to bar themselves from online gambling. Offshore operators have no obligation to honor that database, so someone who has self-excluded may still be able to open an account, deposit money and place bets on an unlicensed site.

Self-excluded players lack the same protections

The MGCB warned that people using Michigan’s self-exclusion programs may not realize an offshore site is outside state law. Unlike licensed operators, unlicensed sites are not required to honor Michigan’s self-exclusion system or provide the responsible-gambling protections required by the state.

The board’s warning comes amid broader concerns about illegal gambling. An August 2025 analysis by the American Gaming Association estimated that Americans wager $673.6 billion annually with illegal and unregulated operators, including offshore sites, and said the market had grown 22% since its 2022 report.

The AGA analysis also found that the share of online-casino players using only legal sites fell from 52% in 2022 to 24%. Nearly half of players now use both legal and illegal sites, according to the study. It estimated that Americans placed $84 billion in bets with illegal bookies and offshore sportsbooks, while one in 10 sports bettors wagered exclusively through illegal sources.

Earlier AGA consumer research found that 70% of sports bettors who placed most of their wagers with illegal operators believed they were using only legal sportsbooks or splitting their bets evenly between legal and illegal ones.

Enforcement may continue

The letters add to the MGCB’s ongoing enforcement against illegal online gambling. In April 2026, the board announced that it had sent cease-and-desist letters to 45 offshore operators over a four-month period.

Under Michigan’s Lawful Internet Gaming Act, Lawful Sports Betting Act and related state statutes, companies must be licensed by the MGCB to offer internet gaming or sports wagering in the state. Operators that ignore the letters may face further enforcement action in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Attorney General; the board has not announced additional action against the 33 businesses.

Residents can check authorized online gaming and sports-betting platforms through the Michigan Gaming Control Board website. The agency says illegal gambling websites can be reported by email at [email protected] or through its anonymous tip line at 1-888-314-2682.