DraftKings launches month-long responsible gambling campaign following lawsuit

DraftKings embarks on month-long responsible gambling campaign for Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM).

Sportsbook operator DraftKings is running a month-long campaign as part of Responsible Gaming Education Month in September. That includes the launch of a sweepstakes tied to the start of the NFL season that offers players the chance to win NFL tickets, including a grand prize trip to Super Bowl LX. Users will need to engage with responsible gambling tools like My Budget Builder and My Stat Sheet.

“We are excited to launch our sweepstakes initiative in celebration of Responsible Gaming Education Month, inviting customers to explore our tools in a fun and engaging way,” said Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings. “As a leading operator, we are committed to providing customers with tools that support responsible play and enhance their experience.

“This campaign recognizes and celebrates customers who use these resources, helping to foster a more informed and responsible gaming culture. Responsible gaming has been part of the DraftKings experience from day one, and we are proud to continue building on that foundation as the industry evolves.”

The campaign follows DraftKings being slapped with a federal class action lawsuit for using exploitative marketing tactics back in May. Since then, DraftKings has run a similar responsible gambling campaign tied to March Madness.

“These efforts reflect DraftKings’ ongoing commitment to delivering a fun, responsible, and best-in-class experience for all customers,” said the company in a statement. “Through continued investment, the company is expanding access to industry-leading tools and integrating responsible play throughout the customer journey.”

DraftKings has also made its new Code of Responsible Play public with millions of customers ahead of the NFL season, with direct encouragement to play responsibly and respect everyone involved in the game – as well as have fun.

The NFL responsible gambling campaign

In this case, DraftKings is drawing attention to its My Budget Builder tool with the chance to win NFL regular season tickets between August 26 and September 8.

Every new week from Monday will feature a different way to saty safe while betting, with a focus on tools like setting reminder alerts or exploring Smart Betting Tips in our Responsible Gaming Center. In the final week, customers who use My Stat Sheet to reflect on their personal play will be entered to win the grand prize: tickets to the Super Bowl.

