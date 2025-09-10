Michigan Gaming and Control Board renews Detroit’s three casino licenses

The Michigan Gaming and Control Board (MGCB) has renewed the gaming licenses for Detroit’s three casino locations.

The news from the MGCB’s board meeting means that MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown all have their licenses unanimously renewed for 2025.

Executive Director of the MGCB, Henry Williams said, “Detroit’s commercial casinos are not only entertainment destinations but also major contributors to the city and state economies.”

August 2025 was a busy month for the three license holders in the Great Lakes State, as the MGCB statistics showed.

Although they did reflect a slight dip from the previous month of 0.3% from July 2025, a more significant figure is the annual reflection showing a 4.6% decrease compared with August 2024.

Combined, the trident still accounted for $106.9 million in revenue for August 2025, with slot machines and table gaming taking in the lions share with $105.7 million of the monthly total.

The market share of all three was led by MGM Grand Detroit with 48%, MotorCity Casino second with 30%, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown last but not least with 22%.

Their economic importance was noted in the release from the MGCB, with the overseer stating that “Detroit casinos play a vital role in supporting public services through wagering and sports betting taxes. Licensees are taxed at a rate of 19% on adjusted gross receipts, with 8.1% going to the state and 10.9% to the City of Detroit, along with development agreement payments.”

MGCB active in enforcing regulations

The gambling regulator is also active at cracking down on any forms of illegal wagering or criminal activity. As we reported (July 2025) that the MGCB had shut down six unlicensed gambling operators that were in direct breach of the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Lawful Sports Betting Act.

The regulator has also been on the front foot posting about illegal and unlicensed betting entities, with their enforcement action in mid-August 2025 hitting fifteen parties who did not have the approval to operate.

Know the difference before you play. Licensed sites in Michigan protect you—unlicensed offshore sites don’t. We’ve flagged multiple fake Facebook pages including:https://t.co/58cghMEJcshttps://t.co/jsRxJiwI3ghttps://t.co/ZE0eg9mnawhttps://t.co/W1IsY7JL4s… pic.twitter.com/6ccF99In1p — Michigan Gaming Control Board (@MichiganGCB) August 14, 2025

Williams issued a stark statement to would-be-breachers of the state’s gambling laws, saying, “Our message is simple: If you want to offer gambling in Michigan, follow the law or we will stop you. We will continue to work aggressively to keep illegal gambling out of our state.”

Featured Image: MGCB official