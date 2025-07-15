Languagesx
Maverick Gaming files for bankruptcy following debt restructuring

Washington-based casino Maverick Gaming has filed for bankruptcy after debt restructuring throughout last year.

After going through various negotiations around debt last year, Maverick Gaming filed for bankruptcy on Monday, July 14. The casino and card room operator filed its Chapter 11 in Texas, listing total liabilities and assets in the range between $100m and $500m, as shared in official court files.

Those assets include a portfolio of 27 properties in Nevada, Washington, and Colorado, as well as some fluid cash assets. The company’s biggest creditors include property lessors, gaming equipment providers, and food and beverage suppliers, with the single largest claim of around $7.4 million owed to Project Evergreen WA LLC for rent of commercial spaces. While that’s the biggest debt, there are between 25,001 and 50,000 creditors in total.

What went wrong for Maverick Gaming

It’s been a tricky few years for Maverick Gaming, with tech layoffs in the regions it serves affecting its customer base’s income. With people less inclined to spend their money in casinos, according to a June 2024 report by S&P Global Ratings, the company began to struggle.

Operating out of predominantly large spaces, Maverick Gaming had high operating costs, as noted with the highest owed sum to Project Evergreen WA LLC above.

Although the company completed a debt exchange in 2024, acquiring fresh cash assets and a two-year extension for its debt, the situation has apparently not improved. The new loan catered for a payment-in-kind arrangement, meaning Maverick could pay interest with principal rather than cash. It also required cash interest to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

While the filing was placed in Texas, the bankruptcy is part of a larger coordinated action involving numerous affiliated Maverick Gaming entities across multiple states, including Washington, Nevada, and Colorado.

Maverick also operates physical casinos, which could also have contributed to the decline. Many bettors are preferring to use online casinos of late, with a 25% boom to online casino use.

Readwrite has reached out to Maverick Gaming for comment.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Rachael Davies
