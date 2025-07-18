Kansspelautoriteit warns operators after players unable to withdraw funds

The Kansspelautoriteit (Ksa), Dutch gambling regulator, has issued warnings to ZEbet and Star Casino for imposing wagering requirements on player deposits.

This practice is only permitted with bonus offers under specific conditions as set out by the KSA.

In its statement, the Netherlands’ authority emphasized that providers must process withdrawals as soon as possible: “If a player requests it, their player balance must be refunded immediately by the provider. A provider may not impose structural conditions that prevent immediate payouts. Player balances must therefore be refunded without unnecessary delay,” said the Kansspelautoriteit.

The warning for the betting platforms came after a player complained about being unable to withdraw deposited funds from ZEbet, but in response, the operator attributed the issue to a technical error.

ZEbet outlined that players who contacted customer service received refunds without any wagering requirements, and in the issue that was flagged, ZEbet corrected it the same day, with the KSA satisfied that a warning was sufficient.

Warning over banned betting markets in tennis

The Kansspelautoriteit probe also uncovered contradictory terms in Star Casino’s conditions regarding wagering and cash-out rules.

After discussions, Star Casino confirmed that it processes payouts without delay and has since revised its terms.

The standard expectations and other rules were previously communicated to all providers in March 2024.

In addition, the Kansspelautoriteit recently addressed ZEbetting and Betca for offering prohibited betting markets on tennis match sets, which violates Dutch regulations. Both operators have ceased these offerings and complied with instructions to prevent future violations.

In a translated statement, the KSA said: “The Dutch Gambling Authority (KSA) has addressed ZEbetting and Betca regarding prohibited betting offers. At both providers, it was possible to place bets on the win or loss of a set in tennis matches. This is not allowed. The KSA has ordered both parties to stop the violation and to keep it discontinued.”

