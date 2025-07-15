Languagesx
Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets

Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets

Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets. A person holding a smartphone showing live tennis betting options, with a clenched fist in the foreground and a female tennis player hitting a backhand on a blue court in the background.

The Dutch Gambling Authority (KSA) has cracked down on betting companies ZEbetting and Betca for offering banned betting options on tennis matches.

In a translated statement, the KSA said: “The Dutch Gambling Authority (KSA) has addressed ZEbetting and Betca regarding prohibited betting offers. At both providers, it was possible to place bets on the win or loss of a set in tennis matches. This is not allowed. The KSA has ordered both parties to stop the violation and to keep it discontinued.”

According to the regulator, both companies have since complied with the order. “Both ZEbetting and Betca have indicated that they have ended the violation and have taken measures to prevent recurrence,” the KSA stated.

“The KSA emphasizes the importance of monitoring the betting offerings. If providers have, due to an error, still offered prohibited betting options, they must also proactively report this to the KSA,” it added.

KSA warns ZEbetting and Betca over match-fixing

Dutch gambling law prohibits certain types of bets to help safeguard the integrity of sports. The KSA explained: “To prevent the manipulation of sports betting (match-fixing) and to protect the integrity of sports, Dutch gambling legislation prohibits organizing bets on certain matches and match components.

“This includes negative or easily manipulated events. Among these events are also the win or loss of specific sets in tennis matches. Therefore, no bets may be organized on these outcomes.”

This latest enforcement comes as the KSA ramps up its regulatory measures across the gambling sector, including targeting influencers.

Since fully implementing its ban on sports sponsorships by gambling companies on July 1, 2025, the regulator says compliance has been high. Almost all public sponsorships from gambling operators have now disappeared, supporting the KSA’s goal of cutting down exposure to gambling, especially for minors and vulnerable groups.

Dutch authority’s measures against illegal gambling

Logo of Kansspelautoriteit, the Dutch gambling regulator / Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Netherlands’ gambling regulator, has detailed that new measures designed to improve gambling protections have resulted in reduced player losses. 
The KSA has been cracking down across the gambling sector. Credit: Kansspelautoriteit

In a separate update, the KSA said it is stepping up efforts to tackle the promotion of illegal gambling through online magazines and newspapers. The regulator had already started reaching out to media outlets in the past, sending them letters with advice on how to avoid breaking the rules.

It said that it continues to receive plenty of reports about articles that lure consumers into playing at casinos not linked to CRUKS. CRUKS is the national self-exclusion system that helps players take a break from gambling if they feel their habits are getting out of control. To crack down more effectively on this kind of advertising, the KSA is now taking a tougher approach across the whole chain.

As part of this, it is launching an investigation into marketing agencies that are paid to distribute these articles to different platforms. The agencies will be reported to the relevant authorities overseeing marketing and advertising, such as the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) and the Advertising Code Foundation (SRC).

The KSA is also in talks with newspaper industry associations to clarify what is and isn’t allowed. If needed, it says it will enforce the rules more strictly, which could include issuing fines.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite's Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

