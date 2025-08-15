Kansspelautoriteit increases database monitoring in the Netherlands

The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has confirmed it will increase monitoring of the Control Database (CDB) for licensed operators.

The Netherlands Gambling Authority has outlined the requirement for full, accurate, and robust data to be available when required, as part of its oversight remit under the Gambling Act.

This work involves continuous monitoring, and the CDB is a crucial tool that allows the Kansspelautoriteit to understand what gambling activity is taking place with each operator and to ensure compliance with various regulations.

In the Netherlands, the Gambling Act covers all betting activity, in-person and online, with further expectations issued on player protections and licensing.

Recent work undertaken by the KSA utilized the CDB to perform automated checks on all gambling license holders, but this revealed at least one potential failing for each operator.

The KSA has strongly warned the companies that maintaining accurate, timely, and compliant data in the CDB is a legal requirement, as part of their license. Operators need to ensure that this information is as complete as possible, at all times, with corrections to be made immediately, as soon as required.

The KSA has intimated that it will conduct follow-up checks on operators, with inspections to take place in the next quarter to ensure that the deficiencies have been addressed, which will also confirm the accuracy of the information held in the CDB.

Increased checks on licensed operators in the Netherlands

The focus on accurate operator data held in the CDB is similar to other international efforts to improve oversight and data visibility, like in the Ireland-Gibraltar Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU is a shared commitment to promote reliable data to support enforcement and licensing regulations, as well as to strengthen collaboration beyond borders.

In the Netherlands, the Kansspelautoriteit has continued to carry out its oversight role in a stringent and thorough way. Regular warnings and enforcement actions are meted out, as happened before the CDB guidance was issued, with TonyBet reprimanded for offering banned football betting markets.

Starcasino and ZEbet were also hit with warnings over temporary withdrawal issues, in another example of the KSA’s actions on enforce monitoring and compliance requirements.

Image credit: KSA