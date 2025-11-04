Popular Search Terms

Kambi and SuperBet Group launch expansive new Odds Feed+ partnership deal

Kambi and SuperBet Group launch expansive new Odds Feed+ partnership deal

Side-by-side logos of Kambi on a dark blue background and SuperBet on a white background, representing their new Odds Feed+ partnership.

Kambi, a sports betting solution provider, has announced a brand new Odds Feed+ deal with leading European and Latin American operator SuperBet Group.

The partnership will see Kambi’s odds feed solution delivering traded odds to operators across the SuperBet and Napoleon brands.

In a press release following the announcement of the partnership, Kambi CEO Werner Becher said: “We are delighted to welcome Superbet Group as our latest Odds Feed+ partner, which is a testament to the quality, choice and trust of our premium odds feed solution.

“By combining market-leading pricing with the flexibility to expand across sports on demand, we can deliver an offering capable of meeting the needs of the industry’s leading operators. This partnership reflects the strength of our trading technology and the trust Superbet Group has placed in Kambi to support their long-term growth.”

Luke Saunders, Director of Sports Partnerships at SuperBet Group, added: “At Superbet, we evaluate every partnership from a customer-centric perspective, focusing on having the strongest and most diverse product portfolio in each market.

“By partnering with Kambi and its Odd Feed+ product, we gain not only access to world-class pricing across a variety of sports but also the confidence that our offering gains even more quality and depth on the global stage.”

Kambi have been busy recently

This deal with SuperBet Group marks Kambi’s latest partnership in recent months to provide its sports betting technology to other companies.

In October, Kambi announced a partnership with Holland Gaming Technology while also partnering with Glitnor Group to become their new sportsbook provider in the same month.

Elsewhere, deals were completed with LeoVegas and RedCap in July, allowing Kambi to provide these companies with turnkey sportsbook solutions across their respective online brands.

The new arrangement with SuperBet Group will give the operator full access to Kambi’s library of odds as well as the ability to further expand its odds package in the future to meet demands.

Featured image: Kambi via press release

Ross Kilvington
Editor

Ross Kilvington

Editor

