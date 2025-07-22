Kambi Group secures further growth with RedCap partnership

Languagesx
The Kambi Group has agreed a fresh sportsbook supplier agreement with Latin American gambling operator, RedCap.

As part of the latest expansion deal for Kambi, the betting tech provider will provide turnkey sportsbook solutions to power its partners’ Betpro and Starplay online brands in El Salvador and Panama. 

Further markets and retail growth will be considered as part of the agreement, which consolidates the dominant market position of Kambi in the region. 

With its premium sportsbook offering, Kambi will plug in its services for players on the platforms to enjoy an enhanced betting experience. 

Premium betting experience across all channels

Werner Becher, Kambi CEO, stated: “This partnership marks an important next step in Kambi’s Latin American growth strategy. 

“By selecting Kambi to replace their existing provider, RedCap has shown clear confidence in our market-leading technology and ability to support scalable growth. We are excited to help them bring best-in-class sports betting experiences to players across the region.”  

His comments were echoed by RedCap CEO Oscar Henao, who said the company was “thrilled to join forces with Kambi,” with their existing  

“This agreement gives us the product and flexibility we need to compete at the highest level, offering our customers premium betting experience across all channels. 

Henao continued, “With Kambi’s support, we look forward to launching in Panama and El Salvador and expanding into new markets as we execute our multi-brand strategy.”

As intimated by Becher, this deal is the latest step in Kambi’s continued growth strategy. 

Elsewhere in Latin America, Inspired Entertainment has partnered with BetMGM to introduce its award-winning Virtual Sports products in Brazil via the Kambi Engage platform. 

Beyond this market, Kambi also recently agreed an extension with LeoVegas, for a similar turnkey offering, until 2027. The extended agreement includes Kambi’s Odds Feed+ product, which will be integrated across LeoVegas’ portfolio of brands, including LeoVegas, BetMGM, BetUK, and expekt.

Image credit:KambiGroup

