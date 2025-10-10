Kambi becomes Glitnor Group’s new sportsbook provider

Kambi, a sports betting solution provider, has announced it’ll join forces with Glitnor Group. The group runs Happy, Lucky, Flax, and Vera&John, which will now switch over to Kambi’s Turnkey Sportsbook technology.

This particular method of providing sportsbooks to operators allows companies to “grow faster than the market.” Effectively, it provides all the tools an operator would need to manage sports gambling operations, including “customer intelligence and risk management”, key points in recent weeks.

Core to its tech, Kambi’s Turnkey Sportsbook provides a “high-performance” piece of software intended to “deliver precision pricing” when setting bets.

Glitnor will now replace the business-to-business sportsbook provider it currently has, switching to Kambi. This will be implemented across its range of casinos in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Ontario, among other locations.

In the press release, Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: “We are incredibly pleased to welcome Glitnor Group to the Kambi network following their decision to switch to our award-winning sportsbook.

“This multi-jurisdictional agreement is a testament to the strength of our premium Turnkey Sportsbook, proven to deliver cutting-edge technology that drives growth, ensures regulatory peace of mind and creates a world-class betting experience for players.”

Richard Brown, CEO of Glitnor Group, added: “Partnering with Kambi was a clear choice for us as we looked to elevate our sportsbook offering.

“Kambi’s market-leading technology, proven track record and unrivalled expertise give us the foundation to deliver a premium, seamless sports betting experience to our players.

“We’re confident this partnership will enable us to achieve long-term success in our core markets.”

Kambi has been quite busy through 2025, with the last few months spent securing new clients through deals. It recently made deals with LeoVegas, New York’s Oneida Indian Nation, and RedCap.

Featured image: Kambi / Glitnor Group