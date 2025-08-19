Home Kambi Group secures upstate New York growth with Oneida Indian Nation

The Kambi Group has announced a long-term partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation to deliver its Turnkey Sportsbook tech to three Upstate New York venues operated by Turning Stone Enterprises, the business arm of the tribe. 

The venues set to benefit from the agreement include Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book, and Point Place Casino.

As part of the new deal, Kambi will replace the Oneida Indian Nation’s existing third-party sports betting supplier with self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, and Bring Your Own Device functionality, to be introduced by the sports betting solutions firm.

The company says it hopes to deliver a better experience for bettors through its award-winning Bet Builder tool, and a range of other wagering options.

Kambi expands its reach within the U.S tribal gaming market

Werner Becher, Kambi CEO, heralded the importance of the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation, further strengthening our tribal partner network and expanding our footprint in one of the largest sports betting markets in the US.” 

Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO, added, “This new partnership will give our guests faster, more intuitive ways to place bets and add an all-new level of excitement to our sports betting experience.”

The collaboration represents  Kambi’s growing presence in the U.S. tribal gaming market, building on previous partnerships established with communities such as the Choctaw Nation and Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. 

Last month, Kambi extended its turnkey sportsbook contract with the LeoVegas Group until 2027, while it has also provided the framework for the expansion of Virtual Sports in Brazil.

The Malta-based company is a leading player of high-end sportsbook tech, working with many licensed B2C operators across the world, with partners including ATG, Bally’s Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, and LiveScore.

Image credit: Kambi

Graeme Hanna
