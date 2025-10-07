Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Intralot introduces new voting shares alongside capital increase

Intralot introduces new voting shares alongside capital increase

Intralot logo on top of orange background. Intralot introduces new voting shares alongside capital increase

Greek lottery supplier Intralot SA has introduced new voting shares alongside its previously announced plans for capital increase.

Launched on Monday (October 6), Intralot opened a dual offer of new ordinary voting shares and share capital increase. Shares have a value of €0.30 ($0.35) each, and the offering price is capped at €1.27 per share.

According to the official filing, the number of offer shares launched is expected to be between 350 million and 450 million. The Athens-based company distributed them in Greece for a three-day offering that closed on October 3, and around the world through a private placement process.

To that end, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies have been appointed as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners, and Barclays as Senior Bookrunner. Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank served as co-managers in Greece.

What sparked the introduction of voting shares?

The voting shares come after Intralot announced last month that the company had raised €660 million in long-term financing, funds that went towards the €2.7 billion acquisition of Bally’s International Interactive. The finance deal was made up of a €460 million six-year senior secured loan from institutional lenders and €200 million in amortisation financing from Greek banks.

Once the Bally’s acquisition goes through, Intralot will be the majority shareholder in Bally’s International Interactive. That, alongside other financial moves, has seen the company’s balance sheet improve throughout the year, with net debt falling by €35 million when compared to 2024.

While revenue stagnated at the beginning of September, staying level is strong progress for the company after several years of increasing debt. The results of this latest introduction of voting shares, alongside its robust financing plan, will go a long way to raising confidence among investors, if it proves successful.

The Bally’s acquisition marked one of the largest industry mergers in recent years and could establish Intralot as a key market player rapidly.

Featured image: Intralot

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

World Cup Opening Ceremony in Doha, QatarSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken attends the U.S.-Wales Men’s World Cup Match and Opening Ceremony in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2022. More: Original public domain image from Flickr
Gambling regulator launches probe into blockchain-based FIFA tokens
Rachael Davies
Nevada Court. Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge
Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge
Rachael Davies
Digital collage showing a portrait of Queen Anne beside falling playing cards and a judge’s gavel, symbolizing gambling laws and legal action. US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
Suswati Basu
A sign featuring "The National Lottery" logo with a blue background and a hand symbol with crossed fingers. In the background, there are colorful pinwheels and sunflowers with smiling faces, likely part of a festive street stall or market. UK's National Lottery to temporarily shut down for major tech updates. UK's National Lottery returns to '90s 'It Could Be You' tagline
Legal battle to run the National Lottery begins between Richard Desmond and UKGC
Rachael Davies
Arizona hits $46m in tribal gaming contributions for first quarter of financial year
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

World Cup Opening Ceremony in Doha, QatarSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken attends the U.S.-Wales Men’s World Cup Match and Opening Ceremony in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2022. More: Original public domain image from Flickr
Gambling

Gambling regulator launches probe into blockchain-based FIFA tokens
Rachael Davies2 hours

Switzerland's gambling regulator has launched a probe into the sales of FIFA-backed blockchain tokens ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The regulator, Gespa, typically oversees lotteries and sports betting. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software