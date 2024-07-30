Instagram AI starts letting people create versions of themselves

Instagram is rolling out AI Studio, a feature that allows users to create AI versions of themselves to share online.

Starting with a gradual rollout in the US, Instagram Creators will soon be able to create and share AI characters, including digital versions of themselves, parent company, Meta announced on Sunday.

There is a range of prompt templates or you can start from scratch to create an AI character based on various interests and hobbies.

Some early examples that Instagram has shared in action include a foodie character that offers tips for embracing local dining habits while traveling; a pro photographer with lens tips, and a dog that tells people positive affirmations.

Creators could also use these AI versions of themselves to answer common questions, reply to DMs, or promote certain types of content, like linking to favored brands and past posts. You can specify topics to avoid or focus on via the professional dashboard in the Instagram app and define who the AI replies to. Those responses will be clearly labeled as being from AI when received by followers.

How to use Instagram’s AI Studio

AI Studio is already available to some users in the United States via the desktop version or the Instagram app. In the app, you need to start a new message and then click ‘Create an AI chat.’ If that option isn’t there, it might not be available to you as a feature just yet.

Either starting with a given prompt or from scratch, creators can customize the AI character’s name, personality, tone, avatar, and tagline. Meta has created a step-by-step guide with details on how to get the most out of the new AI-powered feature. Once live, you can continue to fine-tune the character in the backend even after it’s started to interact with followers.

It remains to be seen whether this new feature will be better received than Meta’s past AI offering, which drew criticism for being ‘useless.’

Featured image: Meta