Home Indian ministers warn illegal gambling could rise from new bill

Indian ministers warn illegal gambling could rise from new bill

india new gambling bill minister warning

Indian Ministers have been split over a new online gambling bill that some warn could lead to a rise in illegal betting providers.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was recently passed in the Indian parliamentary Lok Sabha, known colloquially as the House of the People.

The bill aims to change how bettors in India interact with gambling completely and outlaw any gaming in the nation that provides “real money” staking.

India’s gambling reform outlaws monetary wagering

India’s Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spearheaded the bill, before the nation’s Cabinet considered it to an audible fanfare. He commented on the introduction of the legislation by saying, “Online gaming firms (are) misused for terror financing & money laundering.”

Wagering, staking, skill games, and games of chance that involve any money or wager are to be banned entirely in India. The bill will also make gambling advertising illegal across all forms of media and branding, which could land a hefty blow to sports sponsorships.

Cricket is India’s national sport, and teams and their stars could face a sobering financial situation when the bill comes into force, which will prohibit sponsorship branding as well as featured players promoting gambling.

Banking providers will also be prohibited from processing transactions that relate to any form of wagering or skill games. Any breach of the bill’s expected safeguards comes with hefty sentencing as well as financial penalties.

Indian Ministers split on new bill

Nabila Jamal, Executive Editor for the TV9 Network, interviewed Minister Shashi Tharoor, who had low hopes for the bill.

He said, “When you ban it (gambling), unfortunately, it goes underground, and that’s where criminal mafias step in and profit from it. I don’t know why the government has chosen this path, but this is the stand they’ve taken.”

We reported that India generated $43.9 billion in gross gaming revenues across FY 2024, so this loss will need to be addressed in the wake of the new bill.

This is a steady increase of $2.0 billion from the previous 2023 financial year, so the nation is seeing a rise in staking, but its opportunities will soon be cut short.

The country’s coffers will take a substantial hit or lose out to illicit gambling providers if not regulated for the benefit of the nation, say those in opposition.

“It (gambling revenue) could actually serve as a useful source of revenue for the government if legalised, regulated, and taxed. In my view, many countries have studied this issue in great detail and concluded that legalising and taxing online gaming allows governments to generate funds that can be used for various worthy causes,” Tharoor concluded.

Esports are untouched by the ban

An interesting development in the wake of President Droupadi Murmu’s passing of the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 earlier this month (August 2025) is this new gambling legislation’s stance on Esports. Esports are now recognized as a sport in India by the National Sports Board (NSB).

“On one hand are casual games and Esports, which are educational and entertaining. On the other are online money games that have impacted the lives of multiple families,” said Vaishnaw.

The minister’s comments and the bill’s contents have caused a visible split between traditional real-money gaming and Esports. However, Esports can be wagered upon, and some competitions and teams are sponsored by betting providers or their subsidiaries.

As we reported, there has been an emergence of gaming brands exploring gambling sponsorship opportunities across the world.

Riot Games, the studio behind League of Legends (LoL) and VALORANT, has announced that esports betting and sponsorships will now be officially integrated into their marquee titles.

So it remains to be seen how India will ban sports gambling advertising in a rapidly growing market and allow Esports to thrive.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

A hand over a neon lit keyboard in a dark room. Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Suswati Basu
turkey illegal betting arrests
Turkey cracks down on illegal betting and fraud in fresh round of arrests
Rachael Davies
Chicago Bears agree multi-year sports betting and casino partnership
Rachael Davies
Sparebanken, Norway. Norwegian lottery fraud: man abuses COVID-19 support scheme
Man sentenced in Norwegian lottery fraud case 
Suswati Basu
BetMGM announces a new app redesign ahead of a fresh football season. BetMGM mobile app interface displayed on a smartphone screen showing VIP rewards and loyalty tiers, with the BetMGM logo featuring a lion head on the right side.
BetMGM announces a new app redesign ahead of a fresh football season
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A hand over a neon lit keyboard in a dark room. Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Betting

Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Suswati Basu2 hours

Pakistan’s cybercrime agency has released a list of gambling entities, trading platforms, and apps that it considers illegal entities. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has compiled the forty-six...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.