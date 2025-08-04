National Indian Gaming Commission reports record figure of $43.9B in revenue in 2024

The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) has announced its latest statistics, showing that a record $43.9 billion was generated in gross gaming revenues in FY 2024.

This is a record figure that reflects a $2.0 billion increase over FY 2023, representing an overall growth of 4.6% across the Indian gaming industry.

“This year’s GGR reflects not only the resilience of the tribal gaming industry, but also the dedication of tribal leadership in preserving and growing this important economic driver for their communities,” said NIGC Acting Chairwoman Sharon Avery in the news release.

“The continued success of Indian gaming is a testament to the strong tribal governance and the sound regulation that protects the integrity of the industry.”

The figure has been calculated from independently audited financial statements from 532 independently audited gaming operations owned by 243 federally recognized tribes across 29 states.

National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC): Oklahoma City and Washington, DC reported double-digit growth

The NIGC was created in 1988 with the passage of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and was ‘enacted to support and promote tribal economic development, self-sufficiency, and strong tribal governments through the operation of gaming on Indian lands.’

As for the specific locations which have seen significant growth, there are two NIGC regions, Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C., which reported double-digit growth over the previous fiscal year.

“These revenue numbers demonstrate the positive impacts of tribal gaming and the essential role it plays supporting tribal sovereignty, job growth, infrastructure, education, and important social, health, and welfare programs in tribal communities – just to name a few,” said Vice Chair Jeannie Hovland.

“NIGC remains committed to working with Tribes and their regulators to ensure the long-term integrity and success of Indian gaming.”

The agency uses Gross Gaming Revenue as a key industry measure, defining it as the amount wagered minus winnings returned to players. This information is collected annually by the agency to assess trends and help guide regulatory policy in support of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

